BG3 players share their unpopular opinions about the game

With Baldur’s Gate 3 garnering huge praise and positive reviews, it may be hard to find players who have some unpopular opinions on it and who disagree with the majority of the fanbase, but we managed to do it.

In a Reddit thread on Sept. 28, players discussed their unpopular and controversial opinions about Baldur’s Gate 3. A lot of them agree that quotes are by far the most annoying part of the game.

“Is…is that blood? No, never mind,” yes, that for sure is blood, it must be, you just killed multiple enemies which showered you in guts. Actually, it would be much worse if that wasn’t blood and you stepped into something.

One player claims that “Raphael isn’t sexy, as many make him out to be.” “He is actually quite annoying, and self-absorbed, which really combines well with his narcissism” another player adds. Actually, players can’t take him seriously anymore, after he spends hours reciting his poems or reading his fanfic book about himself.

Another unpopular opinion which I actually agree with quite strongly is: “It’s alright to find some companions unlikable. They all have vivid personalities it’s natural that some will grind our gears, or the characters we are roleplaying.” This is actually the point of the game. You should have characters that you disagree with, that question your decisions, and that you can’t stand. Things would get very boring if all the characters were made to please everyone.

Another player claims that you do not need “to swap companions and gears just for the sake of the achievements takes the fun out of the game.” Instead of achievement hunting, you should just pick companions and gear that you plan to make use of through the playthrough so it feels more organic and enjoyable.

We love hearing these “unpopular” opinions, as it makes us realize that they have a lot of common sense in them and that we actually agree with quite a few. Also, it’s important to have your own opinions on games, and it’s fine if they don’t align with everyone else’s. Even 10/10 games have issues.

