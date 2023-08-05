Baldur’s Gate 3 – How to reach and use the Adamantine Forge

The Adamantine Forge is one of the most intriguing locations in all of Baldur’s Gate 3. It is an ancient forge that is used to create extremely powerful and unique weapons and armor.

However, the forge is both difficult to find and use, as you will need to follow a series of specific steps before you can even turn it on. There is also a terrifying enemy to face before you get to claim your new gear. In this guide, I will go over exactly how you can reach and then activate the Adamantine Forge in BG3.

Adamantine Forge location in Baldur’s Gate 3

To reach the Adamantine Forge, you have to go through the Underdark, which is the under-the-surface world in Baldur’s Gate 3. There are four different ways of reaching the Underdark, including going through a pit in the Whispering Depths dungeon, solving a puzzle in the Defiled Temple at the goblin camp, progressing through the Zhentarim Hideout, and diving into a pit underneath Auntie Ethel’s teahouse.

Regardless of how you get there, you need to reach a specific waypoint called the Underdark – Beach. This waypoint is right in the middle of the Underdark, and you can find it southwest of the Myconid Colony and north of the Arcane Tower. There is a map screenshot below for reference.

The location of the beach waypoint in the Underdark. | Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once you reach the beach waypoint, you need to take the boat that is located at the dock. This boat brings you to the Grymforge, a place where gnomes are enslaved, and has access to Moonrise Towers. For your forge aspirations, though, you want to go south of the Grymforge waypoint until you reach an area with lava around it. Here, you will find gnomes trying to dig a man named Nere out of a cave-in. To the left of this cave-in, there is a small patch of rock near a fallen statue of Shar where you can use your jump, teleport, or fly ability to reach an upper level of a rock platform.

The spot you need to jump or teleport to reach the forge waypoint. | Screenshot by Dot Esports

Only one of your characters needs to get up to that spot, as going forward will eventually allow you to reach the Adamantine Forge waypoint. Once you discover this, your party can fast-travel to it. At this waypoint, you will find some enemies along with different kinds of moulds lying around. Grab as many of them as you can find, as they are paramount to working the forge. There is a Mace, Splint, and Scale Armour mould in the direct vicinity around the waypoint.

The location of the forge waypoint. | Screenshot by Dot Esports

From the waypoint, go southeast to reach a set of descending steps. At the bottom of these steps is the Adamantine Forge. Before going to the forge platform, though, go to the left on the rocks. Up ahead, you will see a blue rock. You will be ambushed by some enemies before reaching it, so defeat them and then blow up the blue rock. This will yield you Mithral Ore, which is the second piece you need to activate the forge. With the mould and Mithral Ore in hand, proceed to the forge.

The Mithril Ore near the forge. | Screenshot by Dot Esports

Activating the Adamantine Forge in BG3

At the forge, you will see a crucible, a mould ejection lever, and a mould chamber. First, you want to click on the crucible and then insert your Mithral Ore in the box that pops up. Then, you want to click on the mould chamber and put one of your moulds inside the box.

With that done, go to the lever on the back of the platform. Press it to bring a hammer down on the crucible. This will cause the forge to descend to the lava below. Once you’re fully down, find the lava lever on the opposite side of the forge platform. Pull it to release the lava into the platform.

However, this will spawn the Grym enemy, a giant construct with over 200 health. If you examine the Grym, you will see it has no weaknesses. In order to beat this enormous enemy, you need to ensure it is in the lava so it becomes Superheated. Then, you want to get one of your characters on the mould chamber and another one of your characters near the forge lever that descended the platform.

The ideal position of your characters for the Grym fight. | Screenshot by Dot Esports

With this setup in place, have your character standing on the mould chamber and attack the Grym. This will cause the Grym to focus on attacking that character. Get the Grym to stand on the circular crucible platform, which will happen if it’s targeting your character on the mould chamber. Once this happens, drop the forge hammer on the Grym. Make sure there is still lava around, as the hammer will do no damage when the lava is drained.

If all goes right, the Grym will take massive damage and fall down. You need to repeat this process to kill it. Once that happens, you will be able to take your weapon or armor from the mould chamber. This will be of Adamantine variety, which allows the wearer or wielder to avoid all critical hits.

Pick up your Adamantine gear after defeating the Grym.| Screenshot by Dot Esports

That’s everything you need to know about reaching and using the Adamantine Forge in Baldur’s Gate 3. You can make more gear in the forge as long as you have another mould and more Mithral Ore. You can find another bit of ore right near the forge waypoint. I myself made the Scale Mail armor and a Mace for my Paladin, which looks fantastic as a set.

