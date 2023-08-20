Baldur’s Gate 3: All Adamantine Forge items in BG3

Despite offering a nearly endless supply of game-altering choices, Baldur’s Gate 3 ironically has very few options when crafting new gear. In fact, most of the items that can be crafted in this game are all part of the same side quest—The Adamantine Forge.

This optional quest line occurs towards the end of Act One as players are preparing to enter the Cursed Shadow-Lands via the Underdark. The quest starts in Grymforge, an ancient city now inhabited by Duergar, and ends with the option to craft two Adamantine Items in the forge beneath the city.

While you can only craft two pieces of equipment, there are six options to choose from—three armor pieces and three weapons. Each piece has its own unique mould that must be found in the area surrounding the Adamantine Forge (we’ll cover where to find moulds as part of each item description).

Adamantine Longsword

The Adamantine Longsword is the most versatile weapon choice and arguably the best in all but a select few unique circumstances. Aside from literally having the Versatile Feature, meaning it can be wielded with either one or two hands, Longswords can be a solid choice of weapon for almost every Class in Baldur’s Gate 3. The Adamantine Longsword has the following stats:

1d8 (equipped in one hand) or 1d10 (equipped in two hands) +Modifier Slashing Damage.

(equipped in one hand) or (equipped in two hands) +Modifier Slashing Damage. +1 to Attack and Damage Rolls with this weapon.

to Attack and Damage Rolls with this weapon. Ignores Slashing Damage Resistance.

Automatic Critical Hits when attacking inanimate objects.

Our personal favorite. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

To find the mould for the Adamantine Longsword, you must gain access to the metal catwalk suspended above Grymforge. This can be done in several different ways, the most straightforward of which is to simply jump onto it with any high Strength character or a spell/potion to enhance your jump. Here is the exact location on the map:

The Longsword mould’s location. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once you’re on the catwalk, follow it as far north as you can—you’ll find the mould waiting to be looted (x: -625, y: 410).

Adamantine Mace

To be blunt (get it?) the Adamantine Mace is difficult to justify over the other two weapons. It also has a +1 Enchantment, but deals significantly less damage than a Longsword. It’s also the heaviest of the three weapons. Given that all Adamantine Weapons ignore Resistance as well, there isn’t really a situational angle to justify choosing this weapon either. But hey, flavor comes first—if you want to rock a mace, rock a mace. The Adamantine Mace has the following properties:

1d6 +Modifier Bludgeoning Damage

Bludgeoning Damage +1 to Attack and Damage Rolls

to Attack and Damage Rolls Ignores Bludgeoning Resistance

Automatic Critical Hits when attacking inanimate objects

meh. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

The mould for the Adamantine Mace is one of the more straightforward finds. As soon as access the Adamantine Forge area, you’ll find the mould sitting atop a stone table (x: -609, y: 284).

The mace mould’s location. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Adamantine Scimitar

While still not as strong or universal as the Adamantine Longsword, the Adamantine Scimitar has a few key properties that make it the best option for certain scenarios. This weapon has the Light Property, meaning it can wielded in the off-hand slot. It also has the Finesse Property, which allows for usage of Dexterity as opposed to Strength when attacking with this weapon. This makes it the best option for Rogues and Monks who need Dexterity to be their highest stat. The Adamantine Scimitar has the following stats:

1d6 +Modifier Slashing Damage

Slashing Damage +1 to Attack and Damage Rolls

to Attack and Damage Rolls Ignores Slashing Resistance

Automatic Critical Hits when attacking inanimate objects

Light and Finesse Properties

A solid pick. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Finding this mould is relatively easy. When you’re on the way to the Adamantine Forge, you will need to access two levers to move the sky platform. The mould can be looted from a skeleton on the ground directly beneath these levers (x: -607, y: 322).

The Scimitar mould’s location. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Adamantine Shield

The Adamantine Shield is easily a top three choice of the six. Almost every party composition will have a shield on at least one character—a Fighter, a Cleric, or a Paladin. In addition to an AC boost, this shield inflicts a debuff on enemies every time they miss an attack, prevents Critical Hits from affecting you, AND enables you to knock enemies prone. The full stats of the Adamantine Shield are:

+2 AC

Reeling (-1 to Attackers Rolls for two after when they miss)

(-1 to Attackers Rolls for two after when they miss) Attacks cannot Critically Hit wielder

Shield Bash—Knock an enemy Prone

One of the best. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

This might be the most inconvenient mould to acquire, but it is well worth the effort. Jump off the catwalk where the Longsword mould is found in front of a locked iron door. You’ll need to pick the lock, but it is relatively easy with a DC of 12. Once inside, head upstairs to the very back of the room. You’ll find a skeleton with the Adamantine Shield mould in it’s inventory (x: -559, y: 410).

The shield mould’s location. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

While you’re here, make sure you explore this room a bit. There’s some awesome lore to be found in there.

Adamantine Scale Mail

The Adamantine Scale Mail is the more versatile of the two armor options because it is in the Medium Armor category—however, both are solid choices. If you’re trying to decide between the two, the only thing you really can ask yourself is whether you need Medium Armor or Heavy Armor. The only thing we don’t recommend is choosing both armors as your two items. The full stats of Adamantine Scale Mail are:

16 AC

Reeling (-1 to Attackers Rolls for two turns after they hit you)

(-1 to Attackers Rolls for two turns after they hit you) Attacks cannot Critically Hit wielder

Disadvantage on Stealth Checks

Versatile. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

This mould is another easy find. Fast travel to the Adamantine Forge Waypoint, and walk ever so slightly southwest. The mould is on the ground next to a group of skeletons (x: -621, y: 260). Be wary—the skeletons may be dead, but their armor isn’t.

The scale mould’s location. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Adamantine Splint Armor

This is Heavy Armor option for Adamantine items, meaning that while it isn’t as universal as Scale Mail, it is stronger. If you have a Fighter or Paladin in your party, the Adamantine Splint Armor is likely your best choice. If you pair this armor with the Adamantine Shield, you can make a character basically unkillable. Ultimately, it depends on your Armor Proficiency and personal preference. Statistics for Adamantine Splint Armor are:

18 AC

Reduces all incoming damage by 2.

all incoming damage by 2. Reeling (-1 to Attackers Rolls for three turns after they hit you)

Beefy. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

To get the mould for the Adamantine Splint Armor, fast travel to the Adamantine Forge Waypoint. Head east a very short distance and then slightly north, where you’ll see a staircase. The mould is at the top of these stairs on the left side, sitting on the ground next to a skeleton (x: -597, y: 309).

The Splint mould’s location. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

