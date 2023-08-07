Baldur’s Gate 3: Where to find Mithral Ore in BG3

If you’re looking to craft certain rare items at the Adamantine Forge in Baldur’s Gate 3, you’ll need some Mithral Ore—a rough, unprocessed ore that is scarcely available. I’ve only managed to find two in my playthrough. They’re the same two I found way back in early access, and it happened while I was completing the Adamantine Forge quest in Chapter One.

Where to find Mithral Ore in BG3

The two Mithral Ores I found were both in Grymforge. To find the first Mithral Ore, travel to the Ancient Forge waypoint and head south. You’ll need to climb down a cliff and clear a river of lava. Once you’ve made it, you should see a Mithral Vein. It’s essentially a rock with blue streaks. Attack it and it’ll drop a Mithral Ore.

To find the second, head back to the staircase leading down to the Adamantine Forge. Turn left while walking down the staircase and clear the gap to reach the Mithral Vein. A group of enemies will ambush you there, so be prepared to fight.

The Mithral Ore near the Adamantine Forge. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once you’ve found them, you can use them at Adamantine Forge, along with mould, to create fantastic items and item sets. I went with the Adamantine Scale Mail and Adamantine Longsword, and they’ve made my main character much stronger and more durable.

All of the items at the forge can be used on the strongest classes to make them even more fun, but what works for one may not work well on another, so be sure to choose wisely. Once they’ve served their purpose, you can trade or barter them.

