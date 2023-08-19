Like most open-world RPGs, Baldur’s Gate 3 has a crafting system that allows players to forge their own weapons and armor. Unlike most, however, this system is fairly limited. Whereas Alchemy in Baldur’s Gate 3 is a Pandora’s Box of opportunity, Crafting only has a handful of options, and they are all unique items.

Personally, this is something I can easily live with. Typically, I find that Crafting can get out of control very easily in RPGs because it’s quite frankly very difficult to balance. More often than not, it seems like crafting requires more grinding than it’s worth.

Baldur’s Gate 3 has what I consider to be a great solution to that problem. Each craftable item has a special component that goes into it, a side quest associated with it, and the rewards are awesome and feel well-earned.

Craftable weapons in Baldur’s Gate 3

In Baldur’s Gate 3, there are only eight weapons that can be crafted, each of which requires unique components.

Adamantine Longsword – A +1 Longsword that ignores Slashing Resistance and inflicts Reeling on hit.

– A +1 Longsword that ignores Slashing Resistance and inflicts Reeling on hit. Adamantine Mace – A +1 Mace that ignores Bludgeoning Resistance and inflicts Reeling on hit.

– A +1 Mace that ignores Bludgeoning Resistance and inflicts Reeling on hit. Adamantine Scimitar – A +1 Scimitar that ignores Slashing Resistance and inflicts Reeling on hit.

– A +1 Scimitar that ignores Slashing Resistance and inflicts Reeling on hit. Mourning Frost – A +1 Staff that grants +1 to Cold Damage and grants the Ray of Frost Cantrip.

– A +1 Staff that grants +1 to Cold Damage and grants the Ray of Frost Cantrip. Sussur Dagger – A +1 Dagger that Silences on hit.

– A +1 Dagger that Silences on hit. Sussur Greatsword – A +1 Greatsword that Silences on hit.

– A +1 Greatsword that Silences on hit. Sussur Sickle – A +1 Sickle that Silences on hit.

– A +1 Sickle that Silences on hit. Vision of the Absolute– A Spear that has a chance to blind on hit and deals an extra 2D6 Piercing Damage to creatures with multiple sets of eyes.

All but Vision of the Absolute require access to the Underdark. As of now, it seems that the Adamantine Weapons are the most powerful Crafted Weapon in Baldur’s Gate 3, though all of them have their uses. We recommend keeping at least one Sussur Weapon in the party, as the silencing effect can be devastating when used strategically.

Baldur’s Gate 3: Adamantine Weapon recipes

These are certainly the most difficult item to craft in Baldur’s Gate 3—not because of the components, but because of how inaccessible the Adamantium Forge is.

Scattered around the Grymforge area, players can find six moulds and two Mithril Ore deposits. Three of those moulds are for armors, the other three are for the three craftable Adamantine Weapons—the Longsword, Mace, and Scimitar.

The recipe for crafting any of these three weapons is very simple—the appropriate weapon mould, and one piece of Mithril Ore. Simply add the mould of the desired item into the Mould Chamber, add a piece of Mithril Ore into the Crucible, and activate the forge by pulling the lever (make sure you’ve enabled lava flow by pulling the valve near the large grate). You only have two pieces of Mithril Ore available, so choose wisely!

Adamantine Longsword recipe – Longsword Mould x1, Mithril Ore x1.

– Longsword Mould x1, Mithril Ore x1. Adamantine Mace recipe – Mace Mould x1, Mithril Ore x1.

– Mace Mould x1, Mithril Ore x1. Adamantine Scimitar recipe– Scimitar Mould x1, Mithril Ore x1.

Keep hands away from moving machinery. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Baldur’s Gate 3: Sussur Weapon Recipes

The silencing effect on these weapons is truly fantastic for boss fights. Sussur crafting is first referenced in Blighted Village, where players can find the quest Finish the Masterwork Weapon after reading a blacksmith’s note. The quest won’t be able to be completed until you have access to the Underdark, however, where you will find a Sussur Tree.

Harvest the bark from the tree, and now you’re ready to craft a Sussur Weapon (Dagger, Greatsword, or Sickle) at any time by returning to the Blacksmith’s Chamber in Blighted Village. Add the Sussur Bark to the forge, activate the bellows to add heat, and then add your desired weapon to turn into a Sussur Weapon.

Sussur Dagger recipe – Dagger x1, Sussur Bark x1.

– Dagger x1, Sussur Bark x1. Sussur Greatsword recipe – Greatsword x1, Sussur Bark x1.

– Greatsword x1, Sussur Bark x1. Sussur Sickle recipe – Sickle x1, Sussur Bark x1.

Blue means it’s working. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

You only get one piece of Sussur Bark, so make sure you’re happy with your decision. We recommend going with the Dagger, as Rogues’ high Initiatives usually mean you can prevent foes from ever getting the chance to cast a spell.

Baldur’s Gate 3: Combinable Weapon recipes

The other two craftable weapons, Vision of the Absolute and Mourning Frost, do not require a forge to create—you must simply find their components and combine them within your inventory.

Vision of the Absolute is the easiest weapon to craft, as it does not require access to the Underdark. Find Edowin’s corpse outside of the Owlbear Cave west of Emerald Grove Environs, and loot the Shaft of the spear from him. Then, head inside the cave, and find the Head of the spear on the Owlbear mother within (I think I figured out what happened to the spear!).

Simply right-click either item to combine the two, and voila. You’ve got a solution for those relatable many-eyed foes that are such a frequent bother.

Crafting Mourning Frost is no more difficult in practice, but does require access to the Underdark, so you’ll simply have to progress further in the game before the option becomes available. Once again, you’ll be looting broken pieces of the weapon and will not need a forge for its completion.

The first part of the weapon, Icy Crystal, can be looted from Filro the Forgotten near the Sussur Tree. Next, find the Icy Helve on Dhourn, who you will face alongside a Spectator on your way to the Adamantium Forge. Finally, after gaining access to the Myconid Vault by helping them defeat the Duergars, loot the Icy Metal from the corpse found within. Once again, right-click to combine the parts, and you’re all set.

Mourning Frost recipe – Icy Crystal x1, Icy Helve x1, Icy Metal x1.

– Icy Crystal x1, Icy Helve x1, Icy Metal x1. Vision of the Absolute recipe – Head of a Broken Spear x1, Shaft of a Broken Spear x1.

