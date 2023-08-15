Baldur’s Gate 3: How to beat Filro the Forgotten in BG3

Various bosses will often block your path in Baldur’s Gate 3. While some will be essential to the storyline and come with pieces of lore, there will also be minibosses like Filro the Forgotten.

Minibosses in BG3 are no joke, as some encounters can still push your party to its limits. If there are any shortcuts or tricks around a boss, you should generally use them since any resources saved will be helpful in the future.

Where is Filro the Forgotten in BG3?

Filro the Forgotten is located in the southwestern part of the Underdark in BG3. The miniboss is near the Sussur Tree Ancient Sigil Circle, and he’s naturally hostile.

Filro the Forgotten looks fragile, but he can deal some damage if he has the upper-hand. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Hook Horrors will be placed around and you should try to reduce confrontation with them as each interval will be time consuming. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Related: Baldur’s Gate 3: Mountain Pass or Underdark? Which you should choose in BG3

How to beat Filro the Forgotten in BG3

During our BG3 playthrough, we beat Filro the Forgotten by sneaking up on him and landing a sneak attack. This allowed us to avoid face-to-face combat.

Ungroup your party and choose one character.

Enter the stealth mode with your character.

Sneak past the Hook Horror and backstab Filro.

Considering Filro’s low health pool, you may be able to take him out with the backstab. If he survives the attack, you should be able to end the combat with an additional normal attack.

After beating Filro, you’ll need the help of all your party members to defeat the Hook Horror. During this process, make sure to ignore Belutte, the burrowing monster, since he’ll kill the Hook Horrors on ground zero, saving you valuable time.

About the author