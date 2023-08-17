Baldur’s Gate 3: How to craft the Vision of the Absolute in BG3

Getting your hands on a powerful weapon early in Baldur’s Gate 3 can speed up your progress. While you’ll get to loot such weapons, some can only be obtained through the game’s crafting system, like Vision of the Absolute.

The Vision of the Absolute is a two-handed melee weapon in BG3 that comes with an additional effect, Absolute Night. This buff allows the holder of the item to potentially blind a target and deal additional piercing damage to certain creatures.

If you’re looking to craft the Vision of the Absolute in BG3, you’ll need to get your hands on two of its materials, Head of a Broken Spear and Shaft of a Broken Spear, and then combine them together.

Where to find the Shaft of a Broken Spear in BG3

We found the Shaft of a Broken Spear at Druid Grove in BG3. The item was lootable from Edowin, whose body can be found close to a waterfall in Druid Grove (X: 140, Y: 444).

The Shaft of a Broken Spear’s item description in BG3. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Where to find Head of a Broken Spear in BG3

The Head of a Broken Spear is more difficult to find since you’ll need to battle the Owlbear to get it.

Go to the Owlbear cave located toward the west of Emerald Grove.

Defeat the Owlbear and loot the Head of a Broken Spear.

The Head of a Broken Spear’s item description in BG3. Screenshot by Dot Esports

How to craft the Vision of the Absolute in BG3

You’ll need to combine the Head of a Broken Spear and Shaft of a Broken Spear together to craft the Vision of the Absolute in BG3. To do this, we visited an anvil inside a blacksmith’s workshop.

Place the two ingredients of the Vision of the Absolute on the crafting interface. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once you put the two materials in their respective places, the Vision of the Absolute will appear, and you’ll need to press Combine to craft the item.

