Baldur’s Gate 3: What to do with the Owlbear Egg in BG3

Baldur’s Gate 3 has a lot going on at all times. Every decision you make can change the flow of the game state. One such decision comes around in the early game when you are tasked to help kill an Owlbear that has been killing nearby residents. Dealing with the situation will flourish an Owlbear Egg and what you can do with it isn’t apparent, at least initially.

All we know, before we get to the egg itself, is it is considered to be valuable to the right people. This makes getting your hands on it even more important, but before we get to that, you will need to know how and where to find the Owlbear Egg.

Getting the Owlbear Egg in Baldur’s Gate 3

Head to the Owlbear cave to the west of Emerald Grove. In here, you can either sneak by the Owlbear and her cub and snatch the egg for yourself, or engage the mother in battle if you fail to convince her in conversation. Regardless of the choice you make, once the situation is resolved, you get the Owlbear egg for yourself.

Now you have the egg, the next thing of note here is what to do. You have two options to work with, one of which might be more appealing than the other.

What to do with the Owlbear Egg in Baldur’s Gate 3

The best course of action here is to sell the Owlbear Egg. Doing this will net you a hefty sum of 750 gold, which is huge in the early stages of the story. Alternatively, you can choose to use the egg as camp supplies but seeing as how it only provides only one camp supply, it might not be the best use for the Owlbear Egg.

Unfortunately, you cannot hatch the Owlbear Egg and get an Owlbear of your own following you along (there is only one Scratch, after all). However, if you really want to have your own Owlbear pet, spare the baby Owlbear in the cave. It will then be captured by Goblins and you will have to save it from them in the Blighted Village to the west.

Once you free the Owlbear cub, it will thank you and leave. After some time passes, the cub will eventually find your camp when you decide to go back and rest and you will have your own Owlbear.

