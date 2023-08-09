Baldur’s Gate 3: How to become proficient in armor in BG3

There’s an armor type fit for basically every character in Baldur’s Gate 3. Depending on your race and class, you’ll gain armor proficiencies. While you can still wear armor from other proficiencies, that won’t be something you’ll look forward to as it’ll limit your abilities and also introduce a set of disadvantages.

After equipping armor from a different proficiency, BG3 players will be hit by Strength and Dexterity penalties alongside difficulties while casting spells. While you’ll start with a set of proficiencies tied to your class, you can also add more of them by selecting a race or a subrace.

All the armor proficiencies in BG3 and how to get them

Armor proficiencies of each class in BG3

ClassArmor Proficiency
BarbarianLight Armor, Medium Armor, Shields
BardLight Armor
ClericLight Armor, Medium Armor, Heavy Armor, Shields
DruidLight Armor, Medium Armor, Shields
FighterLight Armor, Medium Armor, Heavy Armor, Shields
MonkNone
PaladinLight Armor, Medium Armor, Heavy Armor, Shields
RangerLight Armor, Medium Armor, Shields
RogueLight Armor
SorcererNone
WarlockLight Armor
WizardNone

Armor proficiencies of races and subraces in BG3

Race/SubraceArmor Proficiency
GithyankiLight Armor, Medium Armor
Half-ElfLight Armor, Shields
HumanLight Armor, Shields
Shield DwarfLight Armor, Medium Armor

In addition to determining what type of armor you can wear, Armor Proficiency can also be a requirement for certain feats in BG3. If you have a certain feat in mind that requires you to have a certain proficiency, you can consider filling that gap by selecting your race/subrace accordingly when you first start the story.

