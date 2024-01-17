Baldur’s Gate 3: House of Grief in BG3 and how to find it

Act Three of Baldur’s Gate 3 has the most places of interest by far, with many being related to your party members’ personal stories. This is the case for the House of Grief, as the building is essential to completing Shadowheart’s storyline.

Up to this point, you’ve likely accompanied Shadowheart on her journey to become a Dark Justiciar in Baldur’s Gate 3, however once in Act Three Shadowheart has taken an interest in finding her lost parents. To do this, you must find the House of Grief.

If you’re trying to find the House of Grief, or find out exactly what might happen once you do visit this place, here is what you need to know.

Where to find the House of Grief in BG3

The House of Grief is tucked in the far corner of the lower city | Screenshot by Dot Esports

The House of Grief can be found in Act Three of Baldur’s Gate 3. Once you gain access to the Lower City, you can find it in the northwestern corner of the map, as shown in the image above. You can go to the Baldur’s Gate Waypoint to get a close fast travel location.

If you’re trying to access this area for the first time as part of Shadowheart’s personal quest, you need to go inside and speak to the elf Mirie. Whenever your conversation with Mirie ends, you’re then directed to a backroom where you can gain access to a hidden Temple of Shar below.

Inside are plenty of Shar’s most devout followers | Screenshot by Dot Esports

Though you can simply show up the House of Grief on your own, you can also get a clue as to the location early on in Act Three. Near the supply stockpile in Rivington is a man dressed in black armor by the name of Ferg Drogher. This character has special dialog for Shadowheart if she’s in your party and can start on you the direction towards the House of Grief.

What is the House of Grief in BG3?

The House of Grief is a hidden temple to the Goddess Shar in Baldur’s Gate 3. This area plays a major factor in Shadowheart’s story as it is where her parents are being held captive. Before you venture to this area, you should know the decisions you have made for Shadowheart so far will have major consequences in this area.

If you’ve chosen for Shadowheart to spare the Nightsong and forsake Shar, then many of the inhabitants will be hostile toward you unless you hand over your Cleric companion. If you have abided by Shar’s wishes and slain the Nightsong, this will be a much easier area. Either way, this is the destination where Shadowheart’s final major plot point occurs.