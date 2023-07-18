What is the level cap in Baldur’s Gate 3?

There is a level cap, but it's not as low as it once was.

Baldur’s Gate 3 offers an abundance of classes, subclasses, and customization options, but there are also over 600 spells players can access, with spicier ones like Chain Lightning and Planar Allies unlocked once your character hits the new maximum level, or level cap.

So getting to this level cap should be one of your priorities.

Level cap in Baldur’s Gate 3, explained

After Aug. 3, 2023, the global launch of the full game, the maximum level, or level cap, players can reach in Baldur’s Gate 3 will be level 12.

This number was increased as Larian Studios initially set the level cap to 10, which, in my opinion, seems awfully low. This low-level cap would have caused quite a few issues with players being unable to get some of the more epic high-level spells.

So, the devs increased the level cap to 12, allowing players to unlock the spells Planar Allies, Otto’s Irresistible Dance, and Chain Lightning upon doing so.

What is interesting about this level cap is in the fifth edition of Dungeons and Dragons, the maximum level is actually 20. So, while the devs at Larian Studios haven’t announced any increases to the level cap in Baldur’s Gate 3, it could be possible in future updates or content DLCs, and it’s something I wouldn’t rule out. Hopefully, if there are increases to the level cap, we can also expect to see new spells or features unlocked for our characters.

Upon launch of the full game in August, players can expect new and exciting features from Baldur’s Gate 3, including Origin characters, new classes and subclasses, insatiable romances, and an increased level cap.

