The first choice you’ll have when playing Baldur’s Gate 3 is whether you want to create a custom character from scratch or create one with an Origin. Origins refer to premade characters that come complete with their own backstories, which in turn, affects all their interactions with the wider world and NPCs.

There are seven Origins to choose from—Astarion, Gale, Lae’Zel, Karlach, Shadowheart, The Dark Urge, and Wyll. They all have different perks and opportunities, but one thing none of them can offer is the absolute freedom of a custom character.

So, which should you choose?

Should you play as an Origin or custom character in Baldur’s Gate 3?

If it’s your first time playing Baldur’s Gate 3, I recommend making a custom character. Having the freedom to customize them how you want makes the first adventure truly unforgettable. You can choose their abilities, class, skills, race, and more.

That said, if all those decisions seem overwhelming and you’d rather jump right into things, Origins are a better fit. It provides a more story-driven experience complete with personal quests, which I thoroughly enjoyed, and having predetermined abilities and skills tied to their backstory is nice, too.

If you want the best of both worlds, the Dark Urge is an excellent choice, too. Unlike other Origins, it’s fully customizable. The only difference is that it adds an extra subplot to the narrative. I played it in my first playthrough, and I thoroughly enjoyed it. But it’s not for the faint-hearted.

There really isn’t a right or wrong answer, though. It all comes down to personal preference. That’s the beauty of Baldur’s Gate 3; you can play it however you want. If you enjoy the game as much as I have and have the time to spare, why not try them all to see what works best? You can even change classes, too.

