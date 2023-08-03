Who is the narrator in Baldur’s Gate 3?

Quickly upon starting Baldur’s Gate 3, players will notice that an omniscient narrator is guiding your Dungeons & Dragons-style role play adventures. Akin to a “Dungeon Master” that is responsible for telling the story of a D&D campaign, this narrator isn’t tied to your adventures, but you’ll need to get used to her voice.

With a familiar English accent, you may have heard the narrator’s voice before in other games, and while she isn’t quite on the same level of celebrity of someone like J.K. Simmons, who voices General Ketheric Thorm, she has an expansive catalog of voiceover work.

What voice actor plays the narrator in Baldur’s Gate 3?

Amelia Tyler is the voice actor that plays the role of the Narrator in Baldur’s Gate 3. Born as Emily Morris, according to her IMDB page, the woman from Warwickshire, England has been doing voiceover work since she was five years old.

Some of her work outside of Baldur’s Gate 3 includes being the voice of Hecate in Hades II, Guardian of the Bloom in Pathfinder: Kingmaker, and Malady in Divinity: Original Sin II. However, she has a catalog of more than 60 credits listed on her IMDB so there’s a high probability that if you game a lot, you’ve probably heard her voice somewhere.

The 42-year-old is just one cast member from an abundance of voice actors that helped bring Baldur’s Gate 3 to life. Alongside her and Simmons, Jason Isaacs voiced Lord Enver Gortash, and the Dungeon Master from Critical Role himself, Matthew Mercer, voices the fan-favorite human ranger Minsc.

