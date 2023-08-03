Baldur’s Gate 3 has officially launched on PC as of 10am CT on Aug. 3, marking the release of one of the mostly highly anticipated RPGs in years after a lengthy early access period, but you can always go above and beyond with the Digital Deluxe Edition.

While the thousands of early access players were forced to say goodbye to their characters before the full launch, Larian Studios sought to soften the blow by promising a free upgrade to the Digital Deluxe Edition for any player that purchased Baldur’s Gate 3 before the Aug. 3 launch.

If you’re looking to make sure the Digital Deluxe Edition content is included before you start your massive installation, or if you’re trying to buy the upgraded version after launch, then you’ve arrived in the right place.

How to upgrade to Baldur’s Gate 3 Digital Deluxe Edition

If you purchased Baldur’s Gate 3 before its Aug. 3 launch, then you should have the Digital Deluxe Edition already. You can confirm that you have it and that it will be included in your installation before you start:

On Steam or GOG, go to the Baldur’s Gate 3 listing in your Library. The Digital Deluxe upgrade should be in the DLC window. Click “Manage” and confirm that the Digital Deluxe upgrade is checked and included before upgrading.

If you haven’t purchased Baldur’s Gate 3 before the game launched on Aug. 3, you will need to purchase the game with the Digital Deluxe upgrade.

On either Steam or GOG, go to the store listing for Baldur’s Gate 3 and add it to your cart, but then go to the DLC section and add the Digital Deluxe upgrade as well.

If you are purchasing Baldur’s Gate 3 after the Aug. 3 launch, then the Digital Deluxe upgrade will cost $10 .

. For players that are still waiting for the PS5 version that launches Sept. 2, they can purchase the Digital Deluxe Edition directly from the PlayStation store

What’s included in Baldur’s Gate 3 Digital Deluxe Edition?

Baldur’s Gate 3 Digital Deluxe Edition features several digital items that are useable both in and out-of-game. The full list of contents includes:

Baldur’s Gate 3 base game

72-hour Early Access to Act One (for PS5 pre-orders only)

Divinity Bard Song Pack

Exclusive Dice Theme

Treasures from Rivellon Pack Mask of the Shapeshifter Cape of the Red Prince Lute of the Merryweather Bard Needle of the Outlaw Rogue Bicorne of the Sea Beast

Adventurer’s Pouch (extra camp supplies and potions)

Digital OST (soundtrack)

Digital Artbook

Digital Character Sheets

