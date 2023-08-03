Does Baldur’s Gate 3 on PC have controller support?

After much hype, Baldur’s Gate 3 finally arrived on PC worldwide on Aug. 3. A lot of players prefer to play RPG games like this with a mouse and keyboard, but several players—myself included—depend on controller support to fully enjoy the experience.
I had a hard time with Baldur’s Gate 3 early access because it didn’t have controller support, which forced me to play with a mouse and keyboard. A lot of other players also went through a hard time and were wondering if Larian Studios would add controller support to Baldur’s Gate 3 on PC at any given point.
Now that Baldur’s Gate 3 fully released, this question has been answered once and for all.
Is there controller support for Baldur’s Gate 3 on PC?
Yes, Baldur’s Gate 3 has full controller support on launch. Larian Studios promised the community it would implement this feature in time for the worldwide release and it did.
How to play Baldur’s Gate 3 on PC with a controller?
To play Baldur’s Gate 3 with your controller on PC just like me, follow these simple steps:
- Open Baldur’s Gate 3 menu.
- Navigate to the “Interface” tab located at the top of your screen.
- Click the “Imput-type” drop down menu.
- Set it on “Automatic” or “Controller.”
- Plug in your controller and the game should automatically detect it.
After you complete these steps, you should be able to start playing Baldur’s Gate 3 on PC with your controller.