Does Baldur’s Gate 3 on PC have controller support?

Not everyone is good with the mouse and keyboard.

After much hype, Baldur’s Gate 3 finally arrived on PC worldwide on Aug. 3. A lot of players prefer to play RPG games like this with a mouse and keyboard, but several players—myself included—depend on controller support to fully enjoy the experience.

I had a hard time with Baldur’s Gate 3 early access because it didn’t have controller support, which forced me to play with a mouse and keyboard. A lot of other players also went through a hard time and were wondering if Larian Studios would add controller support to Baldur’s Gate 3 on PC at any given point.

Now that Baldur’s Gate 3 fully released, this question has been answered once and for all.

Is there controller support for Baldur’s Gate 3 on PC?

Yes, Baldur’s Gate 3 has full controller support on launch. Larian Studios promised the community it would implement this feature in time for the worldwide release and it did.

How to play Baldur’s Gate 3 on PC with a controller?

To play Baldur’s Gate 3 with your controller on PC just like me, follow these simple steps:

Open Baldur’s Gate 3 menu. Navigate to the “Interface” tab located at the top of your screen. Click the “Imput-type” drop down menu. Set it on “Automatic” or “Controller.” Plug in your controller and the game should automatically detect it.

Get your controller ready. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Larian Studios

After you complete these steps, you should be able to start playing Baldur’s Gate 3 on PC with your controller.

