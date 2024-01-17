Xbox has finally fixed Baldur’s Gate 3’s game-breaking save bug

The team at Xbox has finally sent a system update addressing Baldur’s Gate 3’s biggest issue on the console—a nasty save bug that saw players lose all their progress—on the evening of Jan. 16, meaning BG3 fans can get straight back into the action without fear of losing their progress again.

The new patch fixing this problem is available to download manually right now, but will be automatically rolled out to players this week, an update on the Xbox Support Twitter accout said earlier today. This means if you’ve been affected by the problem you can head to your Xbox console settings and manually install the update now.

Hopefully this is the last major issue on Xbox. Image via Larian Studios

The solution to the problem came via Xbox and Microsoft, once again confirming that the issue was not on BG3 developer Larian Studios’ end, but instead a problem with compatibility with Xbox. Whatever it was, the good news is that it seems to be in the past now.

The save bug was first acknowledged by Xbox players on Dec. 13 who at the time shared a temporary fix so that players could continue exploring the newly released game. Unfortunately, this isn’t the only problem Xbox players are having with the 2023 Game of the Year winner, but it is the biggest, so most people should be able to continue without issue going forward.

BG3’s release on Xbox has been rocky, to say the least. While the launch was pushed back months due to compatibility reasons, since it landed this save bug has tormented players while others who had been able to play have dealt with further issues, like being banned for saving explicit videos from the game.

Since we don’t know exactly when this update will be automatically rolled out to players, we suggest that if you plan on playing BG3 on Xbox you should manually perform the system update as soon as you can. Hopefully, this is the last major issue BG3 players on Xbox face in the near future.