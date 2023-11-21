Baldur’s Gate 3 awards: How many nominations and wins does BG3 have?

Baldur’s Gate 3 stood out this year as one of the best games in 2023, and with award season in full swing, the nominations and wins are racking up rapidly for Larian Studios’ Dungeons & Dragons-inspired adventure role-play game.

The Game Awards are just around the corner, and the Golden Joystick Awards have already given Baldur’s Gate 3 more than a handful of both awards and nominations. In this piece, we’ll look to share all of the categories that BG3 has been nominated for and all of the awards that the game and those who contributed to it have won.

BG3 award nominations and wins

At the time of writing, Larian Studios, Baldur’s Gate 3, and the game’s actors have won seven Golden Joystick Awards. The game had eight nominations. Amelia Tyler’s, the game’s narrator, was nominated for Best Supporting Performer, but she lost to Neil Newbon for his role as Astarion. Here is a list of all the Golden Joystick Awards that went to BG3:

Best Storytelling

Best Game Community

Best Visual Design

PC Game of the Year

Studio of the Year (Larian Studios)

Best Supporting Performer (Neil Newbon as Astarion)

Ultimate Game of the Year

Heading into The Game Awards, BG3 has a whooping eight nominations, making it tied with Alan Wake 2 for the most nominations in the show. Fans can vote for Baldur’s Gate 3 by going to The Game Awards’ official website. Here is a list of all the awards the game is nominated for:

Game of the Year

Best Game Direction

Best Community Support

Best Roleplaying Game

Best Multiplayer Game

Best Score and Music

Best Performance (Neil Newbon as Astarion)

Voting for The Game Awards ends on Wednesday, Dec. 6, and the show will take place on Thursday, Dec. 7. This piece will be updated after the show to reflect all of the awards that Baldur’s Gate 3 wins during the show.