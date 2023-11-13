Baldur’s Gate 3, Alan Wake 2 lead the way in The Game Awards nominations

The Game Awards named the nominees for the show’s massive list of 31 awards today, and as is often the case, a few notable games stood out among the rest by getting a plethora of nominations.

Baldur’s Gate 3 and Alan Wake 2 lead all other titles with the most nominations for the 2023 award show, according to a graphic posted by The Game Awards on social media today. Each game has eight total nominations. Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 was close behind with seven nominations of its own. A handful of games had four or five nominations.

Fans can vote on the game of the year, and all of the 30 other awards, by going to The Game Awards’ official website. Winners will be announced during the live show that is set to take place on Thursday, Dec. 7. Voting for The Game Awards will close the day before the show on Wednesday, Dec. 6.

Here’s a look at the most nominated games at #TheGameAwards on December 7.



ALAN WAKE 2 and BALDUR’S GATE 3 lead the pack with 8 nominations each.



🗳️ Vote now: https://t.co/ExP93r9hmS pic.twitter.com/hPcXqYviDL — The Game Awards (@thegameawards) November 13, 2023

This isn’t the first time The Game Awards has been a bit of a two-horse race. Last year, Elden Ring and God of War Ragnorök were far and away the most nominated games, and the two games went home with the most hardware as well. While God of War won more awards, Elden Ring got the last laugh by winning the illustrious game of the year.

This year, there is a high likelihood that both Alan Wake and Baldur’s Gate 3 could win an abundance of awards. With each coming from a different gaming genre, there isn’t too much overlap between the two games outside of a few key categories like game of the year and best score and music.

Larians Studios’ Baldur’s Gate 3 was released early in August, and as a decisions-matter, Dungeons & Dragons-inspired game, it’s received acclaim for giving players a lot of liberty to approach challenges and problems in creative ways. The survival horror game Alan Wake 2, developed by Remedy Entertainment, has recency on its side, having been released on Oct. 27.