BG3 dev Larian confirms its working on 2 ‘very ambitious RPGs’

After Larian Studios announced that it was parting ways with DnD IP, speculations were rampant regarding what the developer would do next. Now, though information is still scarce, Larian has announced it’s starting work on “two very ambitious RPGs,” and opened a new studio to help.

Larian confirmed this in a post on X (formerly Twitter) today. “With two very ambitious RPGs now starting development,” the developer wrote, “what better way to see our visions realized than by growing the team and opening a seventh studio in the heart of Poland’s lively gaming scene.” The seventh studio in question will be located in Warsaw, the same city where CD Projekt’s primary studio is based. CD Projekt Red also congratulated Larian for opening a new studio in their hometown. “Welcome to Warsaw, neighbors,” CDPR wrote on X.

Baldur’s Gate 3 won Game of the Year at the 2023 Game Awards. Image via Larian Studios

Last month, Larian’s chief executive Swen Vincke claimed the studio’s upcoming game would be its “best work ever.” He stated that shortly after announcing Larian Studios would be parting ways with Wizards of the Coast and its Dungeon and Dragons IP in pursuit of its own, unique project. The studio has previously released several games in the Divinity franchise, which some have speculated could be the potential setting for Larian’s next video games, though we know relatively little of what precisely the developer is working on.

Still, whatever it is, it’s apparently ambitious and big enough to warrant the opening of a new studio. Baldur’s Gate 3 was seen by many as a new standard to which all RPGs should aspire, and it’s reasonable to think their follow-up projects would be the same. Hopefully, we won’t have to wait too long for Larian to stop the drip-feeding and give us a big slice of the cake that is its next RPG.

