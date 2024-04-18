Forget Baldur’s Gate 3, Larian’s next project will be its ‘best work ever’

Larian Studios may have disappointed some players with the shock announcement its work with the Dungeons & Dragons franchise was over—but it certainly has something up its sleeve.

Baldur’s Gate 3 won a plethora of accolades, becoming the first game to secure five major Game of the Year awards, but Larian Studios will not be making any DLC, nor will it take the reins on a sequel.

The end of the road for Larian and Baldur’s Gate. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Instead, Larian CEO Swen Vincke announced in March the team would be moving on to another project, and, nestled beneath a Steam post sharing what’s on the agenda for Patch 7 and beyond in Baldur’s Gate 3, a tease was posted.

Larian Studios has taken the opportunity to develop its own IPs and are “working on two new projects.” Nothing was revealed about what either of those entailed by players have been assured the team is “fueled by the very same fire in our bellies.”

The biggest tease came from Vincke himself, however, attributed to April 17. In it, he expressed his belief that the work currently underway will be Larian’s “best work ever”—though he conceded he doesn’t know if they are “going to pull it off.”

It seems significant progress has been made, though, with Vincke impressed by Larian’s “narrative, visual, and gameplay plans,” which have left him getting “excited like a kid” but frustrated that he can’t lift the lid just yet.

Vincke admits his comments are indeed hype, but “it’s hype because it really looks and feels good.”

While nothing is known about the two projects Larian Studios has in the works, there’s certainly plenty of room for optimism—and if I were going to be comfortable with any studio making a change of approach, it would definitely be Larian as Baldur’s Gate 3 is an utter masterpiece.

