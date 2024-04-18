Baldur’s Gate 3 Patch 7 makes being evil more fulfilling

Baldur’s Gate 3’s next major update focuses on providing more fulfillment to those who embrace the dark arts.

Recommended Videos

Since it was first released in August 2023, Baldur’s Gate 3 has benefitted from several major patches that have fixed issues and made adjustments requested by the community—and now the focus is switching to the evil among us.

Jaheira will be slightly less chaotic. Image via Larian Studios

In a preview post on Steam outlining what’s coming to Baldur’s Gate 3 in Patch 7, players have been promised “improved evil endings” for “even darker conclusions to your most sinister playthroughs.”

These are not just limited to those who opted to play as the Durge, however, and will instead apply to anyone who has gone a little bit chaotic—so essentially me when I accidentally started a fight with the whole Emerald Grove by stealing, which led to a massacre.

Two teaser clips were provided as a sneak peek for what is to come, with the first showing a group of characters being hit by what appears to be an elemental attack and wincing in pain. The second shows a Dragonborn character waltzing through an ocean of corpses under a blood-red eclipse.

If evil isn’t your cup of tea, you will be pleased to hear that Patch 7 “aims to fix several bugs,” including Jaheira’s over-willingness for combat, Wyll’s less-than-romantic greetings, and disappearing Narrator lines.

Patch 7 also sees the start of the introduction of official modding tools, which have the potential to provide some great additions and, as Larian Studios puts it, “overhaul Baldur’s Gate 3 into the weird nightmare realm of your dreams.”

The team is also “actively working” on adding crossplay and a photo mode to the 2023 Game of the Year winner, but these will be “further down the road.”

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more