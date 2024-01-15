Baldur’s Gate 3 fan’s Karlach cosplay looks like it came straight from Avernus 

Ann Shakhovskaya donned perhaps the best Karlach cosplay from Baldur’s Gate 3 players have ever seen. The beloved one-horned Tiefling is captured perfectly in Shakhovskaya’s short video.

Karlach is undoubtedly among the most beloved origin characters in Baldur’s Gate 3. Despite being a late addition to the cast of Origin characters, the Tiefling on the run quickly gained love from fans, so much so that Larian even patched in more fulfilling endings for the character due to popular demand.

Cosplayer Ann Shakhovskaya captured the hellion’s first look incredibly well in her Reddit post on Jan. 14. Here we see Karlach almost exactly how you might find her in Baldur’s Gate 3‘s first act. With leather armor, her signature one horn, Avernus fiery red Tiefling skin, and an Infernal Engine for a heart.

The only thing that cosplay seems to be missing is Karlach’s starting great axe and her signature “soldier” line, however, the Tiefling’s image is captured perfectly. This is far from Shakhovskaya’s only cosplay work. She’s also taken on characters such as Panam from Cyberpunk 2077, Goro from Mortal Kombat, Catwoman, and more.

Baldur’s Gate 3 has been a phenomenon in the gaming world, winning the 2023 Game of the Year Award and inspiring mountains of inspired art and cosplay. Most recently, we also saw another incredible take on a Tiefling character, Mol, from fellow cosplayer PiginaTortilla.

Between the Tiefling refugees of the Emerald Grove and Karlach, the Tieflings met in Act One are one of the most influential parts of the game and can drastically affect your playthrough. It’s clear that these early moral dilemmas stuck with players, as we have seen plenty of fan-created content depicting these early characters.

Baldur’s Gate 3 is unlikely to be Larian’s last trip to the Forgotten Realms. With whatever the studio creates next, we can expect a horde of fan content to accompany the release.