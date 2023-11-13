This Baldur’s Gate 3 cosplay is so realistic people thought it was a screenshot

A Baldur’s Gate 3 fan cosplayed Mol, one of the most iconic Tieflings from the Emerald Grove, at the 2023 edition of the Anime Weekend Atlanta (AWA) convention in October—and the result was so good BG3 players thought it was an actual screenshot from the game.

Mol is an NPC that most players meet in their first hours of BG3 after they discover the Emerald Grove. The cosplayer PiginaTortilla successfully recreated Mol’s outfit in real life and brought the child Tiefling to life with perfect makeup.

People took a lot of photos of PiginaTortilla’s Mol’s cosplay during the AWA 2023 and you can see how their work is much more realistic than other BG3 cosplays at the event.

The cosplay was so well done that some fans commented on Reddit how they couldn’t differ this Mol cosplay from the actual game.

“For a second there, I thought it was a screenshot from the game,” one fan wrote. “Yeah, that first screen looks like a CGI render, and I’m like this isn’t a cosplay, and then I look at the rest and I’m like, oh,” another fan added.

Based on other posts PiginaTortilla made on Reddit recently, they took about one month to create this detailed Mol cosplay. PiginaTortilla asked more than once for Mol’s full character model as they seemingly wanted to get as many good references as possible, and it totally paid off.

Due to BG3‘s immense popularity, we’ve already seen some top-notch cosplays throughout the year, most notably by professional cosplayer Cinderys. The French cosplayer brought BG3’s beloved companion Shadowheart to life in a partnership with the game’s developer Larian Studios.

Though it’s unclear if PiginaTortilla is a professional cosplayer as well, we all can agree they matched Cinderys’ work.