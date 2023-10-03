Baldur’s Gate 3’s Shadowheart comes to life in mindblowing cosplay

Right when we thought Cinderys, a professional cosplayer from France, had given us all the Shadowheart she could, she hit us with new photos of Baldur’s Gate 3’s favorite companion—and the community is loving it.

What really differentiates Cinderys from most Baldur’s Gate 3 cosplayers is her attention to detail. Not only does her wig look perfect, but Cinderys also built a perfect replica of Shadowheart’s iconic Dark Justiciar armor, which you can pick up in Act Two at the Gauntlet of Shar.

Prior to Baldur’s Gate 3’s worldwide launch, Cinderys was mostly known for their World of Warcraft, HearthStone, and Diablo 4 cosplays. Since Baldur’s Gate 3 came out in August, though, Cinderys has been providing the fanbase with incredible pictures of their Shadowheart cosplay.

Cinderys’ Shadowheart cosplay was directly sponsored by Larian Studios, the developer of Baldur’s Gate 3, and the costume is nearly finished. The next step is to take photos with the Spear of the Night weapon, which is used to kill the Nightsong in Act Two.

Every time Cinderys posts new pictures of the Shadowheart cosplay, Baldur’s Gate 3 fans only have compliments for her.

“Most of the cosplay posted is average or slightly above, but this is top quality, whoever made the wardrobe did an amazing job,” one Redditor wrote. “This is the best Shadowheart cosplay I’ve seen,” another added.

All that is left now for us is to wait for Cinderys to reveal the full Shadowheart Dark Justiciar cosplay with the Spear of the Night. Though other cosplayers might take inspiration from Cinderys’ work, it’s looking rather unlikely that anyone will be capable of bringing Shadowheart to life the way the French cosplayer has.

