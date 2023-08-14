Baldur’s Gate 3 players are already doing cosplay—and one look is downright astonishing 

There’s no doubt that Baldur’s Gate 3 is definitely the game to be played at the moment. Players are falling in love with the new Larian Studios title so much that it shows in the amount of effort put into cosplays.

Cinderys, a professional cosplayer hailing from France, recently made the perfect recreation of Shadowheart, arguably the most beloved companion in Baldur’s Gate 3.

Even though Cinderys absolutely nailed this look with the wig and makeup, what is most impressive in this Shadowheart cosplay is the sheer amount of detail put into the armor, which is based on an actual in-game piece of armor—the Dark Justiciar Mail.

Cinderys has been cosplaying since 2014 and has worked with many games—World of Warcraft, Diablo, and Hearthstone, for example—before bringing Shadowheart to life thanks to a direct sponsor from Larian.

“Thank you Larian Sutidos for your trust and sponsorship of this project,” Cinderys wrote. “I feel so grateful and was so happy to meet the wonderful people who worked on this amazing game I can’t wait to share more Shadowheart content. But now, it’s time to play Baldur’s Gate 3.”

It’s no coincidence that a professional cosplayer like Cinderys chose to cosplay Shadowheart. The Baldur’s Gate 3 community loves that character more than any other companion and many people have tried to romance her in-game.

The Baldur’s Gate 3 community had nothing but compliments for Cinderys after they posted the cosplay on the official subreddit of the game.

“Wow that is excellent, the armor looks amazing,” one fan wrote. “I literally looked at this thinking why doesn’t my game look this good and then realized it was a real photograph,” another fan commented.

The more popular Baldur’s Gate 3 gets, the better the odds are that other talented cosplayers may start to show off their creations.

