Baldur’s Gate 3: How to get the Spear of Night in BG3

The Spear of Night is a weapon that is made for a Lady Shar follower, and luckily, you have immediate access to one of those in Baldur’s Gate 3. Shadowheart’s ultimate goal is to become a Dark Justiciar, but to do that, she needs to take the Spear of Night and drive it through the heart of the main threat to Lady Shar.

If you have Shadowheart in your party when you go into the Gauntlet of Shar under the Thorm Mausoleum, she will say that she has experienced a calling to go and retrieve this weapon. You can locate it in the Silent Library in the gauntlet, but other than that, no information is given to you.

Finding the Spear of Night can be rather tricky, so allow me to explain the process in more detail in the guide below.

Finding the Spear of Night in Baldur’s Gate 3

The Silent Library is located in the room right next to the Faith-Leap Trial in the Gauntlet of Shar. These two rooms are located one floor down from the other two trials, the Soft-Step and Same-Step. You can access this entire area after putting an Umbral Gem into the pedestal near the Gauntlet of Shar waypoint. With the gem inserted, you can take the Traversal Gem platform all the way down to the trial area.

The location of the Silent Library. | Screenshot by Dot Esports

In the Silent Library, you will immediately be forced to fight several enemies along with a glowing purple portal. I recommend taking out the portal first since it will continually spawn enemies every turn. With the enemies defeated, you can head to the back of the library and lockpick a giant gate that is sealing off a smaller room with books in it.

At the back of this room is a large portrait of Lady Shar, called the Relief of Shar. And in the middle of the room, there is another pedestal where you can insert one item. This item must complete the phrase, “What can silence the Nightsong?”

The location of the book you need to insert into the pedestal. | Screenshot by Dot Esports

The item that’s required to be placed in the pedestal is a book called the Teachings of Loss: The Nightsinger. This book is located on the northern side of the library, inside one of the trapped bookshelves. Pick it up, insert it into the pedestal, and you will now be able to go through the Relief of Shar painting. This leads to another room where the Spear of Night is waiting for you on a table.

The Spear of Night is essential to progressing Shadowheart’s questline. | Screenshot by Dot Esports

Pick it up and give it to Shadowheart if she’s in your party. This will make her ready for the upcoming confrontation with the Nightsong in the Gauntlet of Shar.

