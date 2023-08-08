Baldur’s Gate 3: How to solve the Silent Library puzzle in BG3

The entire Gauntlet of Shar location in Baldur’s Gate 3 is extremely complex and difficult to navigate, but there are a few puzzles more confusing than the one in the Silent Library.

Some players might breeze right past this area, but it’s essential to visit if you have Shadowheart in your party. There is a weapon located somewhere in the library that Shadowheart needs to complete her destiny as a Lady Shar follower and future Dark Justiciar. If you don’t have Shadowheart in your party, then the Silent Library will be less significant but the puzzle will still be there.

The puzzle revolves around trying to gain access to a secret room behind a painting. You need an item that completes the phrase, “What can silence a Nightsong?” In order to find the answer to that riddle, you will need some help. Below, find out exactly how to solve the Silent Library puzzle in BG3.

Silent Library puzzle guide in Baldur’s Gate 3 (BG3)

If you need to know where the Silent Library is, it’s located one door down from the Faith-Leap Trial in the Gauntlet of Shar. This is one floor down from the first two trials, the Same-Step and Soft-Step. In the library, you will immediately be attacked by some masked enemies and the door behind you will be sealed off with some kind of magical barrier.

Where the Silent Library is located in the Gauntlet of Shar. | Screenshot by Dot Esports

Defeat the enemies, which includes the glowing purple portal in the middle of the room, to move on with the puzzle. I actually recommend dealing with the purple portal first, as it can spawn enemies for you to defeat.

The scene after you enter the Silent Library. | Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once the enemies are done and dusted, you can head west in the library and unlock a giant gate that guards a smaller chamber. This chamber has a massive portrait of Lady Shar on the back wall and a pedestal in the middle of it. By interacting with the pedestal, you will hear the riddle, “What can silence a Nightsong?” and need to insert an item that answers that question.

The item you are looking for is a book called “Teachings of Loss: The Nightsinger.” This book is located on the north wall of the library, as seen in the screenshot below. Pick up the book after disarming the traps on the bookshelves, and bring it back to the pedestal to insert it into the box that appears on your screen.

The location of the book you need to put into the pedestal. | Screenshot by Dot Esports

This will make the portrait of Lady Shar into an illusory wall, allowing you to go behind it and pick up the Spear of Night as well as a Dark Justiciar helmet. The spear has vital significance to Shadowheart, but any character can wield it. The sword plays a role in the upcoming quests with the Nightsong, so make sure to have it in your inventory at the least.

