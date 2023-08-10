One Baldur’s Gate 3 companion has already caught players’ hearts

Since Baldur’s Gate 3 released on Aug. 3, one character has been trending on social media, with players expressing how much they like her and sharing some of their most memorable interactions in the game.

Shadowheart seems to have captured players’ hearts. Countless fan art of her can already be found online, and players are committed to romancing her—although we found she’s quite a challenge.

She’s one of the first characters players encounter in BG3. They have the choice of saving her from a Mindflayer pod or can find her later in the Druid’s Grove.

Shadowheart is a High Half-Elf who survived a mission undertaken as a cleric of Shar—an order following the evil goddess who embraces bitterness and grief, as well as the destruction of hope and order.

Shadowheart has some spicy interactions. Screenshot by Dot Esports

She enters conflicts with several characters during her adventures, and she has strong opinions on certain races. She has an interesting background, but that’s not why she’s such a popular character.

In contrast to her serious personality, some of her lines in the game are both hilarious and spicy. She regularly suggests hilarious ideas in the midst of a serious discussion.

One of her interactions that has been shared the most is her reaction when the group meets Karlach for the first time. “I like her,” she says. “She looks like she could throw me over her shoulder and carry me to safety, should the need arise.”

Another that was widely shared is even spicier. It’s a conversation she had with Wyll about a book that should be kept away from certain naughty people. “Pure gold,” one player summed up.

In any case, players will have a challenging time romancing the problematic cleric. But that doesn’t stop her from being a strong companion on your epic journey.

