How to save Shadowheart from the pod in Baldur’s Gate 3

In Baldur’s Gate 3, you have several companions that can accompany you on your journey, one of which, Shadowheart, requires rescuing from her pod.

Near the start of Baldur’s Gate 3, you have the opportunity to rescue Shadowheart from the Mindflayer’s Pod to recruit her to your team—though she is not eliminated from the game if you do not save her.

Obviously, your relationship with Shadowheart will be off to a much better start if you save her from the pod, and if you’re inclined to do so, it’s a fairly easy task to complete.

How to save Shadowheart as a Wizard or Warlock

Rescuing Shadowheart is easy with magic. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Playing as a Wizard or Warlock in Baldur’s Gate 3 presents a much simpler way of freeing Shadowheart from the Mind Flayer Pod. Follow these steps:

Interact with the pod

Choose the dialogue option to determine what kind of magic is being used

Pass the Arcana check, which leads you to a nearby console

Inspect the console and attempt the second Arcana check

Choose the option to place your hand on the console

Complete the Wisdom check to free Shadowheart

Interact with Shadowheart to recruit her to your party

The second Arcana check does not need to be passed in order to progress, while the Wisdom check is zero and is therefore extremely difficult to fail.

If you do fail at any of the above, however, all is not lost and you can instead follow the steps below that apply to the other classes in Baldur’s Gate 3.

How to save Shadowheart as any class

Find the Thrall in the next room. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

If you are not a Wizard or a Warlock, the steps to freeing Shadowheart are slightly more complicated, though can still be done relatively easily. Follow these steps:

Head through a fleshy door to the east to reach another chamber

Find the Dead Thrall on the ground in the eastern area of the room

Search the corpse to find the Elaborate Key

Return to the room where Shadowheart is trapped

In the southeastern area of the room, find the table with the Elaborate Chest

Open the Elaborate Chest with the Elaborate Key

Pick up the Eldritch Rune

You can now interact with the console east of Shadowheart’s pod. Do that

Place your hand on the console

Complete the Wisdom check to free Shadowheart

Interact with Shadowheart to recruit her to your party

Rescuing Shadowheart is simple, merely requiring you to venture into the next room and find the dead Thrall on the ground—who is easily identifiable as it’s the only body in the area. Interact with the body to get the key.



You’ll have a Wisdom check to interact with the pod, but it is only two, so it’s easy to pass. Once freed, Shadowheart needs to be spoken to before you can venture out.



If you do not manage to save Shadowheart, it is possible to find her later in the game’s story.

