Baldur’s Gate 3 Patch 3 just nerfed your ability to romance Shadowheart

You'll have to work a little bit harder to get her to love you.

Baldur’s Gate 3 Patch 3 is loaded with bug fixes and minor tweaks to the game’s overall experience, but one of today’s “flow and scripting” changes just made it a little bit harder for players to seal the deal with the game’s most popular main squeeze: Shadowheart.

In the patch notes, Larian Studios said that they have changed the requirements players need in order to unlock a pivotal gateway to Shadowheart’s, well, heart. Warning: Spoilers ahead.

Tough news for Shadowheart stans. Image via Larian Studios

“You now need higher approval for Shadowheart to confess her Shar worship to you,” the notes read.

If you’ve already gotten past that point in your campaign and have been romancing Shadowheart since August, you’re well-aware that her opening up to you is a key part of furthering your relationship with Shadowheart. Being kind and open-minded about her religious following in the early stages of the game is an easy way to gain more approval from her, and is a fast-track to romancing the companion who is one of the more difficult to romance in the game early on.

For those of us that aren’t keen on romancing Shadowheart (perhaps Astarion is more your vibe), this change will still delay your character progression with Shadowheart. Larian was unclear about just how much more approval you’ll need in order to get her to confess that she worships Shar, but it’s difficult to believe that Larian will expect players to visit the Underdark without her having admitted it by then. Considering all the Dark Justiciar remains and Sharran lore that exist in the region, it would be tough for her to conceal it.

The patch isn’t all bad for Shadowheart romancing though. Patch 3 did resolve one issue that was preventing players from getting an opportunity to experience one of the game’s most popular romance scenes. Apparently some players that romanced Shadowheart weren’t triggering the skinny dipping scene with her, but today’s patch fixed that right up.

