Baldur’s Gate 3 early Patch 3 notes: Mac launch, Magic Mirror, and more

Baldur’s Gate 3’s latest update is just around the corner, and while Larian hasn’t given us all the details on what’s coming in Patch 3, they’re started to tease some of what players should expect.

Larian previously revealed that Baldur’s Gate 3 Patch 3 will coincide with the official full launch of the game on MacOS, and after postponing the patch, it’s set to come out tomorrow on Sept. 22. Here’s everything we know so far about Patch 3 of Baldur’s Gate 3.

Baldur’s Gate 3 early Patch 3 notes

In a post to social media today, Larian teased a little bit of the content that we’ll see in Patch 3 of Baldur’s Gate 3, and players who are tired of looking at the same character after 100 hours of a campaign can start to rejoice.

Camp expansion: Magic Mirror and changing your appearance

With Patch 3 comes the Magic Mirror, which lives in your camp and allows you to change your Tav’s appearance whenever you’d like!



💄 Change appearance, voice, pronouns

🧝‍♀️ Race & body type can’t be changed

🪞 Can’t alter Origins — they’re all *very* particular about their hair pic.twitter.com/fZo4LOOCLO — Larian Studios (@larianstudios) September 21, 2023

The Magic Mirror in BG3 will be a place in your camp that will allow players to change their appearance, voice, and pronouns. These changes are limited to cosmetics though only though. You won’t be able to change your character’s race or body type. Meanwhile, the mirror will only work on created player characters, not origin characters like Astarion, Lae’zel, or Dark Urge.

The expansion of camp amenities comes after Patch 2 included Withers’ Wardrobe of Wayward Friends, which allowed players to dismiss members of their co-op campaigns, for those play groups that struggled to stay together.

Bug fixes

Similar to previous patches, expect to see a lot of bug fixes. As many players start to make their way to the Lower City and Act Three content, it’s likely that Larian will tighten up some of the end-game quests and get rid of prominent issues that players have started to notice.

In Patch 2, Larian made changes to the potential options for Karlach’s fate at the end of the game after fans spoke out requesting a happy ending for her. They haven’t yet announced if there will be any other changes to companions or how you can interact with them. However, players still expect there to be some new storyline updates at some point. For instance, players have yet to find romance opportunities for the companions Jaheira and Minsc, despite Larian previously stating that all companions would be romanceable prior to the game’s launch.

While there’s no telling if we’ll get new storylines or romance options in Patch 3, it also wouldn’t be a surprise to see that in the update.

This piece will be updated with more details on Patch 3 of BG3 as they become available.

