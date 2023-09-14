Baldur’s Gate 3 Mac countdown: Exact release date and time

The official full launch of Baldur’s Gate 3 may have been more than a month ago for PC players, but gamers looking to play the title on Mac have been waiting patiently for Larian to bring the game to their platform of choice.

While the projected release for the game on Mac was earlier this month when BG3 was also set to release on PlayStation 5, the date came and went without any news on when MacOS players could expect to have access to the full game.

But more than a week later, we finally have a confirmed date that’s closer than you might think.

Baldur’s Gate 3 Mac release date and time

Baldur’s Gate 3 officially launches for Mac on Thursday, Sept. 21. The launch will coincide with the release of the game’s third patch. Larian Studios has not yet released an exact time for the launch. This piece will be updated once the developer releases that information.

Until then, I highly recommend making sure that you have the space on your Mac to download the game, and I also suggest making sure that your MacOS device is up-to-date and has the appropriate processing and memory power.

I personally have been playing BG3 on a PC, but I’ve noticed that the minimum processing and RAM requirements that Larian has on the game’s Steam channel might not give you the best experience. On a few occasions, I’ve noticed the game pushing the limits of my 16GB of RAM, even when the game is the only program that I have running on my PC.

The same goes for processing power. Steam suggests that you only need 8GB of RAM and a 2.6GHz Quad-Core Intel Core i7 processor, but I would try to make sure that your Mac is closer to the recommended specs than it is to the minimum requirements or you might be putting too much strain on your computer.

