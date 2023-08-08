Baldur’s Gate 3: Can my PC run BG3?

Baldur’s Gate 3 is both a visually and audibly stunning game, but as such, it can’t be run on all PCs.

Once you buy the game and download it, BG3 will take up roughly 120GB, meaning it’s definitely on the bigger side, especially when we’re talking about newer games. Larian Studios has put quite an effort into the atmosphere of the game by creating and polishing unique characters with incredible details, an ambient soundtrack, and other neat little features that all require machine power to run.

If you’re really intrigued by Baldur’s Gate 3 universe or you simply want to jump on that hype train and you still didn’t add this to your basket on Steam, here’s how you can check if your PC can even run BG3.

Minimum and optimal requirements to run BG3 on PC and macOS

Minimum requirements for PC

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Windows 10 64-bit Processor: Intel I5 4690 / AMD FX 8350

Intel I5 4690 / AMD FX 8350 Memory: 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM Graphics: Nvidia GTX 970 / RX 480 (4GB+ of VRAM)

Nvidia GTX 970 / RX 480 (4GB+ of VRAM) DirectX: Version 11

Version 11 Storage: 150 GB available space

150 GB available space Additional Notes: SSD required

Recommended requirements for PC

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Windows 10 64-bit Processor: Intel i7 8700K / AMD r5 3600

Intel i7 8700K / AMD r5 3600 Memory: 16 GB RAM

16 GB RAM Graphics: Nvidia 2060 Super / RX 5700 XT (8GB+ of VRAM)

Nvidia 2060 Super / RX 5700 XT (8GB+ of VRAM) DirectX: Version 11

Version 11 Storage: 150 GB available space

150 GB available space Additional Notes: SSD required

Minimum requirements for macOS

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: macOS 10.15.6

macOS 10.15.6 Processor: 2.6GHz Quad-Core Intel Core i7

2.6GHz Quad-Core Intel Core i7 Memory: 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM Graphics: AMD Radeon460 4GB

AMD Radeon460 4GB Storage: 150 GB available space

150 GB available space Additional Notes: Minimum specs can run the game on low to medium settings. To meet minimum specs, you’ll need a MacBook Pro 15 inch from 2016 or newer, with the above-mentioned GPU. Or, a MacBook Pro 13 inch from 2018 or newer. M1 Chip requirements: MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, or Mac mini with Apple M1 chip and 8GB of RAM. SSD recommended.

Related: Baldur’s Gate 3: Act one quest list for BG3

Recommended requirements for macOS

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: macOS 10.15.7

macOS 10.15.7 Processor: 2.3GHz 8-Core Intel Core i9

2.3GHz 8-Core Intel Core i9 Memory: 16 GB RAM

16 GB RAM Graphics: AMD Radeon Pro 5500M 8GB

AMD Radeon Pro 5500M 8GB Storage: 150 GB available space

150 GB available space Additional Notes: Recommended specs can run the game on high or ultra settings. You’ll meet recommended specs if you have a MacBook Pro 15-inch or 16-inch from 2019 and up with the above-mentioned GPU. An iMac from 2017 or newer will also pull it off. M1 Chip requirements: MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, or Mac mini with Apple M1 chip and 16GB of RAM.SSD recommended.

Recommended: Baldur’s Gate 3: All characters and voice actors in BG3

Can your PC run Baldur’s Gate 3?

I meet minimum requirements, but my PC isn’t optimal. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you’re not well-versed in your PC specs and you don’t feel like learning that right now, you can always go to Can You Run It, select Baldur’s Gate 3, and let the site do the rest. The process should look as follows:

Open the site

Choose Baldur’s Gate 3 from the drop-down menu

Click the Can You Run It button

You will be redirected to a page and wait until the site gathers your data

Download and run their application

The site will then show you the results if you meet both the minimum and recommended settings

About the author