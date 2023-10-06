Baldur’s Gate Hotfix 9 gives much-needed attention to hirelings

Larian Studios has pushed the ninth hotfix for Baldur’s Gate 3 on Oct. 6, which once again tacked a number of bugs. This time around, however, the developers have also added a way for you to change the appearance of your hirelings just like you customize your own character through the magic mirror.

The hirelings are recruitable characters in Baldur’s Gate 3 that, unlike companions such as Astarion, Shadowheart, and the rest, don’t have any quests or particular interactions.

Of course, the same restrictions you face when changing the appearance of your character are still there when it comes to customizing your hirelings, but Larian Studios hopes this little but significant change will let you create “the party of your dreams.” In addition to this, the Magic Mirror is now also able to change your name. This is particularly useful in case you have a typo in your name.

Hotfix #9 is now live for Baldur's Gate 3. In addition to this update fixing several bugs, issues and crashes, you can now change your name through the Magic Mirror, as well as changing the appearance of Hirelings!



Though it wasn’t possible to change a character’s appearance when Baldur’s Gate 3 launched at the end of August, Larian introduced this quality-of-life feature in Patch 3 by adding a Magic Mirror to the camp. I don’t play with mods, but in case you do, there’s a chance that they will make the Magic Mirror disappear, but you can easily fix it.

Now that Larian has given us that, all there is left for the developer in that topic is to possibly find a way for people to change the appearance of the companions. There are mods that already do that, but I think I speak for everybody when I say that it would be better to have an in-game option.

Besides the possibility of changing your hirelings’ appearance, there’s nothing much from Hotfix 9 worth highlighting. It fixes some crashes for PC and PlayStation 5, among other minor bugs. For the full list of all of the fixes and changes, you can read the official patch notes.

