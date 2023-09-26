Baldur’s Gate 3: How to fix the Magic Mirror not working in BG3

The fix is about as simple as you might expect.

Larian Studios made one of Baldur’s Gate 3’s biggest quality-of-life upgrades by adding the Magic Mirror in Patch 3, which allows players to update their characters’ appearance, but players quickly realized that something wasn’t quite right. For many players, the Magic Mirror was not working.

The Magic Mirror in BG3 is a feature that was automatically added to every player’s camp when Patch 3 rolled out, and it allows players to change the basic appearance of their character, but not their race or body type. This cannot be used by origin characters, companions, hirelings, or full Illithids.

If your Magic Mirror isn’t working, here is what you probably need to do in order to fix things up.

How to fix the Magic Mirror not working in Baldur’s Gate 3

Something not quite right? Image via Larian Studios

The first thing you should do if you notice that your Magic Mirror isn’t working is to turn off any mods that you have in the game. Most players that have reported experiencing this issue with the Magic Mirror have noted that they use mods, and many of those players have added that once they turned their mods off, they were able to use the mirror.

I don’t personally use mods in BG3, but many players have suggested this fix on places like Reddit. Without any using mods, I have not had any issues with the Magic Mirror thus far.

It’s not the most convenient fix, but considering the fact that the Magic Mirror should be a quick makeover that you won’t necessarily want to use every time you take a long rest, it should just be a mild inconvenience that you only have to do a couple of times. Depending on how bored or annoyed you are with your character’s appearance 100 hours into a playthrough, it’s probably worth the few extra minutes it’ll take to turn off your mods and turn them back on.

