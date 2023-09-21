Larian finally unveils hidden Baldur’s Gate 3 content Astarion voice actor hinted at last month

We finally know what he was talking about!

In August, Astarion’s voice actor Neil Newbon sent Baldur’s Gate 3 fans on a hunt for hidden content in the game after he disclosed that there was hours of gameplay that he hadn’t seen anyone find shortly after the game’s launch.

But coming to everyone’s rescue, Larian has finally released comments on the secret content via an email that was sent to Gamesradar+. In a clip from one of Newbon’s Twitch streams, he told fans that there was “two hours of content” that he hadn’t seen any gamer find yet, but Larian has now soothed the souls of obsessive gamers today admitting that many players have indeed found the content, even if it’s not a large number of them.

Writing to Gamesradar+, Larian disclosed that the hidden content Newbon spoke of was in reference to portions of the Blood of Lathander quest line that rewards players with a Legendary mace.

“There’s a quest off the beaten path at the Rosymorn Monastery that rewards you with a nice mace called the Blood of Lathander,” Larian said. “If you’re not careful or you try to steal the mace, you may activate a terrifying solar weapon. If you (intentionally or unintentionally) kill Astarion with this solar weapon and then revive him once you’re back at camp, he… will have some choice words for you.”

Retrieving the Blood of Lathander feels more like a scene out of an Indiana Jones movie than a Dungeons & Dragons campaign. If you attempt to steal the weapon, a solar weapon begins charging and will blow up basically the entire zone, unless you can disarm it.

Many opt to just grab the mace and run to safety, but that’s a lot easier said than done, and frequently there are some group casualties. While many players at this point have found the Blood of Lathander, it takes a very particular approach, and some bad luck, for you to draw out those “choice words” from Astarion.

It’s just one more example of how many outcomes Larian prepared for in Baldur’s Gate 3, and another testament to the game’s detail.

About the author