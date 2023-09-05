Horrible news: Baldur’s Gate 3 companions were never meant to be this horny

Did it really need to be fixed?

The companions in Baldur’s Gate 3 were apparently launched with a bug that made them way hornier than they were supposed to be, and sadly, this glitch has now been corrected.

One of the most exciting aspects of BG3 is the romance, especially because our actions and story choices influence our approval rating with our companions and, ultimately, whether we can become intimately acquainted. Players have been loving this part of BG3 so much that they’ve even begun speed-running the romance.

Unfortunately, BG3 romancing is now no longer as easy though.

Swen Vincke, the BG3 director and the big boss at Larian Studios, revealed in an interview with TheGamer this week that the companions were shipped out “much hornier than they were supposed to be” due to a bug.

It was never Larian’s original intention for players to be able to romance their BG3 companions so quickly, and this is because the companion’s approval ratings were set too low. Now that the bug has been fixed, it does take a little more time to romance our companions, and they’ll no longer be as thirsty as they once were.

Apparently, the whole situation came about because Larian wanted to simulate real relationships where you had to woo your partner before jumping into the camp roll. How a druid bear sex scene resembles real-life romance, I’m not too sure.

However, this bug correction puts paid to most of that. Now, a more conservative romance style is in, which is a little surprising as many of the companions are polyamorous.

Even though the bug has been quashed, don’t let that stop you from romancing your companions because they still believe you are the oasis to their desert—it’s just going to take a little longer to get there in your BG3 story now.

