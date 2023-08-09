Baldur’s Gate 3: How to open the Necromancy of Thay in BG3

The Necromancy of Thay in Baldur’s Gate 3 is a spooky Tome that, when opened, grants you the ability to Speak to the Dead.

Once you’ve found the Necromancy of Thay, you need to decide whether to read or destroy the ancient book. If you’ve decided to read the book, you need to unlock it first. But opening the Necromancy of Thay isn’t as easy as it sounds and requires finding the Dark Amethyst, which acts as a key.

Baldur’s Gate 3 Necromancy of Thay key: How to find the Dark Amethyst

Go to the Blighted Village and find the well at coordinates (X:23, Y:399). It’s not far from the Apothecary’s house where you found the book.

Find the well in the Blighted Village. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Interact with the well and you’re given the option to either throw a coin into it or to investigate it. Throwing the coin into the well is the easiest option, if you don’t mind losing a coin, but investigating results in the same outcome (as long as you pass the required check). If you fail the check, then toss a coin in instead. The coin will clink, not splash, indicating this isn’t your average well. You are then given the option to climb down the well using the bucket rope. Do this to climb into the well and into the Whispering Depths.

Once you are in the well, follow the path through the Whispering Depths. There are several Phase Spiders and Ettercaps in the depths, so take them out as you go.

When you go far enough into the depths, you come across the Phase Spider Matriarch. I recommend not going headfirst into this fight. Instead, hide behind the nearby rocks and try to destroy her piles of spider eggs that are scattered around to avoid her from waking them. Then take on the Matriarch herself or use a Rogue like Astarion to sneak around, avoiding detection.

Once you’ve killed the Spider Matriarch or have your Rogue hidden from sight, head to the lower level and you will spot a purple glowing item, as shown in the image below. This is the Dark Amethyst. Pick it up.

Find the purple item beneath the Spider Matriarch. Screenshot by Dot Esports

How to unlock the Necromancy of Thay in Baldur’s Gate 3

Now that you’ve got the key (the Dark Amethyst), opening the Necromancy of Thay is pretty straightforward.

Find the Necromancy of Thay in your inventory, click on it, and select read, your character will then examine it. You will then be given three options:

Place the amethyst in the slot on the book’s cover.

Drop the tome, ready to destroy it.

Put the book away.

If you want to open the book, then select the option to place the amethyst in it and open it.

The book then activates, as it were, giving you the following options:

Open the book

Drop the tome, ready to destroy it

Give the book to Gale

Put the book away

Select the first option, to open the book. Let’s be honest, it’s a freaky book and you can call it quits here and close it. Or, you could read on. To turn to the next page you need to pass a saving throw check (Wisdom 10). If successful, you will read on. You then have the option to either slam the book shut or perform another saving throw check (Wisdom 15) to carry on reading. We’re already down this dark path, why not keep going?

You’re in deep now. Your options are to either urge your hand to turn another page or force the book closed, but both require a successful saving throw (Wisdom 20 to read or Wisdom 10 to close). Push on, and urge your hand to turn the page. The book then snapped closed, you’ve seen too much.

If you fail a saving throw during this sequence, then you’ll get the Whisps of Madness debuff for 50 turns, which will make Wisdom checks harder. If you fail two saving throws during this sequence then you’ll get the permanent debuff Baleful Knowledge, which makes Wisdom checks harder full stop. Ability checks will, in some cases, be easier during this sequence, depending on your character class.

What do you get from the Necromancy of Thay in Baldur’s Gate 3?

When you first open the book, you are granted the “Speak with the Dead” spell. This spell allows you to speak to one dead person a day, and ask them five questions, without having to pass any checks. If you get the whole way through the book then you’ll get the Forbidden Knowledge trait, which adds +1 to Wisdom. Gale is also inspired by you reading the book. All knowledge is good knowledge, right?

