Baldur’s Gate 3: The rarest artifacts and weapons in BG3

Baldur’s Gate 3 is a long game that takes you through three acts. Throughout the game, you will come across several artifacts and weapons that can be handed over to a particular companion of yours, Gale, to ease his condition. These items are scattered throughout the three acts of the game and finding them is no easy task.

As such, we will show you the location of all the rarest artifacts and weapons in the game. You can give every one of them to Gale, but some of these items are better off being used by active party members for battle. First off, we start with the rarest artifacts you can find in Baldur’s Gate 3.

The rarest artifacts in Baldur’s Gate 3

There are a lot of items that you can give Gale for consumption to ensure his Netherese Orb doesn’t explode. Some of them can be simple magical items while others are rare artifacts that you can only find in certain places. Of these artifacts, the ones mentioned below are the rarest of the lot.

Amulet of Selune’s Chosen

Search the treasure for your amulet. Image via Larian Studios

This artifact of Selune is a necklace item that can be worn as an accessory. It grants the user the Selune’s Dream cantrip, which is a hit or miss in an actual battle. The healing effect is quite decent, but the side effect of putting your target to sleep can be devastating in higher difficulty levels where every turn matters.

You can find this artifact early on in the game, in the Goblin Camp during the first act. Head to the Shattered Sanctum, past Dror Ragzlin, and inside the treasure room behind him. Unlock the gate to the treasure room and interact with the pile of chests to find the Amulet of Selune’s Chosen.

Disintegrating Night Walkers

Pick these boots off Nere’s corpse. Screenshot by Dot Esports

This pair of boots is probably better off on a character instead. The Disintegrating Night Walkers give you immunity to all sorts of mobility debuffs like Enwebbed, Entangled, and Ensnared. Additionally, the boots have an active ability that grants the wearer Misty Step, a skill that allows the caster to teleport a short distance, which is great for repositioning.

The Disintegrating Night Walkers can be acquired when you’re traversing through the Underdark. The catch here is that you will probably have to kill True Soul Nere to get it. If you are following the Myconid questline, this is the perfect opportunity to finish the job.

Idol of Silvanus

Stealing it can be tricky. Image via Larian Studios

The Idol of Silvanus is a tribute to the Oak Father Silvanus, a god of nature that the Druids in the Druid Grove worship. This item is purely a collectible since you can’t equip it as a weapon or accessory. The Idol of Silvanus is used in a questline that involves the Tieflings, so if you want to acquire it, make sure you aren’t spotted.

Getting your hands on this item is quite difficult since there are Druids everywhere watching you, so you will have to get creative for this one. After acquiring it, you can give it to Mol to further a certain questline or hand it over to Gale for consumption.

Iron Flask

Should you use it? That’s up to you. Screenshot by Dot Esports

This one might be the most unique of all the items on this list since it is an ingredient. The Iron Flask is an item you acquire in a locked Zhentarim chest on the Risen Road and there are a few ways to use it. The first use is to feed it to Gale. The second use of this item is to give it to Zarys the Zhentarim to gain their favor when you get to Baldur’s Gate.

The third, and most questionable, choice is to break it open. If you do this in battle, you will spawn a powerful Spectator that will fight on your side. It is great as a one-time-use item, but maybe you’re better off using it for a different purpose.

Shadow of Menzoberranzan

A better helm to equip. Image via Larian Studios

This cowl is quite a useful piece of equipment to have on hand. The Shadow of Menzoberranzan offers one of the few sources of invisibility in Baldur’s Gate 3 through its ability, Shrouded in Shadow. Combine this item with the Disintegrating Night Walkers on a stealthy character and they will thrive in and out of battle. A lot of situations can be defused by using stealth.

You gain the Shadow of Menzoberranzan as a quest reward for completing the Myconid questline in the Underdark. Once you save the Myconid colony, simply enter their treasure room towards the end and pick up this item as a reward for your troubles.

The Necromancy of Thay

A powerful tome of dark magic. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The final artifact on this list is the Necromancy of Thay, a unique tome that you can acquire early in the game. Unlocking it, however, is a different story. To access its true power, you will have to first unlock the tome with a Dark Amethyst that you can find after defeating the Spider Matriarch. Following this, you will need a few more pages to restore the book in its entirety.

You can find the Necromancy of Thay in Act One, in the Blighted Village. Head to the ruined Apothecary building and go underground. Getting the tome will be a part of the “Search the Cellar” quest, so you can’t really miss it.

The rarest weapons in Baldur’s Gate 3

Now that you know the best artifacts that you can give Gale to stabilize his Netherese Orb, we move on to the rarest weapons that you can find. Some of these weapons can also be given to Gale, but for the purposes of a smooth run, we recommend equipping these items to appropriate party members.

Everburn Blade

Beware of fire. Screenshot by Dot Esport

The Everburn Blade is a great weapon that can carry you through the game till you get to Baldur’s Gate, where you can probably find a better weapon. But for most of the game, you can’t go wrong with the Everburn Blade. This weapon is always on fire, making its damage output a great mix of heavy physical damage and fire, bypassing a lot of defenses.

Getting it can be a major problem if you don’t know how. You can only acquire it from Commander Zhalk atop the Nautiloid in the tutorial sequence. Either fight him to the death with the Mind Flayer or command him to drop the weapon using the “Command: Drop” skill to acquire the Everburn Blade.

Mourning Frost

A great weapon to use if you want to play it cool. Image via Larian Studios

An amazing weapon for casters, the Mourning Frost is a staff that radiates cold. Finding this weapon is no easy feat since you can only find three individual pieces that were once this weapon. This is where you can get each part in the Underdark.

Icy Helve: Kill the Spectator in the Underdark and talk to Dhourn.

Kill the Spectator in the Underdark and talk to Dhourn. Icy Metal: Loot the dead Drow near the vault in the Myconid colony.

Loot the dead Drow near the vault in the Myconid colony. Icy Crystal: Defeat Filro the Forgotten near the Sussur Tree.

Once you get all three of them, combine them in your inventory to reforge the Mourning Frost. With this weapon’s ability to deal bonus cold damage and apply chill to all of your ice spells, it is a great addition to any frost-based build.

Selune’s Spear of Night

One of the better spears in the game. Image via Larian Studios

A legendary spear that can be acquired towards the tail end of Act Two. When you reach the end of the Nightsong questline and Shadowheart decides to confront her, convince Shadowheart to spare the Nightsong. Doing so will gain the respect of the Nightsong Dame Aylin and she will grant you Selune’s Spear of Night as a reward.

This powerful spear grants Darkvision to its wielder by default. Additionally, the Moonbeam skill is a powerful ability that scorches enemies caught in its radius with the power of the moon. Since you can’t feed this weapon to Gale (with good reason), we recommend equipping this on Shadowheart or another spear-wielding class in your party.

Staff of Crones

Auntie Ethel will not give up her staff so easily. Screenshot by Dot Esports

This weapon is a decent early option for casters. However, getting your hands on the Staff of Crones can be quite tricky. This is because you will have to kill Auntie Ethel for it, and if you have encountered Ethel before, you probably know she is a powerful hag. Cornering Ethel in her lair and defeating her is the best course of action if you want to acquire this weapon.

Additionally, you can feed it to Gale to satiate his Netherese Orb, although we don’t recommend this course of action. Ray of Sickness is a great active ability to have throughout most of Act One, so maybe hold on to this one till you find a better option.

Sword of Justice

Anders might have to be convinced to hand over his weapon. Image via Larian Studios

The final weapon on our list is better suited for battle instead of a Gale sacrifice. While it has the normal moveset of a greatsword-class weapon like Lacerate, Cleave, and Pommel Strike, The Sword of Justice also grants the wielder the ability Tyr’s Protection. This spell increases the armor class of the user, making it a great defensive option.

The Sword of Justice can be acquired through the NPC Anders. You can either complete his quest, and miss out on a potential companion by doing so, or kill Anders and his militia to grab this weapon for yourself. It is a great pickup for any melee class like the Fighter.

