Baldur’s Gate 3: How to save the Druid’s Grove refugees in BG3

As you go about your questing in Baldur’s Gate 3, you’ll encounter many different people and groups that reside in the world. One of those groups is the refugees in the Druid’s Grove, which are a group of tieflings led by Zevlor.

The tieflings are being forced out of the refugee camp by the druid leader Kagha, which could be a death sentence for the group. There is a way to save the refugees and bring peace between the two groups, however. It’ll take some work, but it can be done.

Your quest begins when you reach the entrance to the Druid’s Grove, where an event will take place. This will be a battle between goblins and the refugees on the outside. Depending on your character and your party, this should not be a tough battle if you play it smart.

Take out the group of goblins, and when the battle is over, speak with Zevlor. If he perishes during the battle, you will have to start all of this over. You need certain characters alive throughout the quest to ensure your success.

Just outside the grove entrance. Screenshot by Dot Esports

How to save the Druid’s Grove refugees in Baldur’s Gate 3

When you enter the Druid’s Grove and speak with Zevlor, he will tell you that you need to speak with the druid leader to find a way to allow the refugees to stay without forcing them out. You’ll then need to walk over to the east side of the grove to find the entrance to where the druids are performing a ritual. An altercation will happen between some of the tieflings and druids. Here, you can talk to the mother and father tiefling about their daughter who’s been taken captive, or you can avoid this for now and proceed into the area past the druids guarding the entrance.

It is very important that you do not have Astarion in your party when going through the entrance. Otherwise, you will end up triggering hostility from the druid guards and enter combat. Doing this will mess up any chance you have of rescuing the refugees, so try to have a party with characters like Gale, Shadowheart, or Wyll instead.

Near the entrance to where Zevlor is located inside. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Go through the gate and look for a stone entrance on the right side, which will take you to the chamber where Kagha resides. If you spoke to the parents outside the area first, you’ll enter a dialogue sequence that gives you a chance to save their daughter from Kagha’s wrath. You’ll have to pick dialogue options that tell Kagha to not harm the girl or question her about her harsh treatment, and you’ll have to roll on some decisions you make during this sequence. If you’re successful, you’ll save the girl and be able to speak with Kagha more.

Negotiations with Kagha and Zevlor

Kagha will tell you to go speak with Zevlor once again. But before you do, talk to her companion Rath, who is sitting nearby. Your conversation with him will reveal more about the workings of the druids, and he will ask you to find the druid Halsin. This is key to rescuing the refugees in the grove and will lead to the best outcome for everyone.

Inside Kagha’s location, in Nettie’s room. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can also speak with the druid Nettie in this area, which gives you more information about Halsin’s whereabouts. This is connected to the main quest involving the parasite that you and your allies have inside you. Visit Nettie in the adjacent room opposite of Rath to make sure you gather all the important information you need.

Afterward, make your way outside the area and back toward the north section of the grove, where you can enter a stone door and speak with Zevlor in a chamber. During this dialogue exchange, pick the options that allow you to help Zevlor and help the refugees, which may include discussing Kagha delaying the druid ritual. It is important that you do not ask Zevlor and the refugees to leave. Otherwise, you will enter battle and ruin all of your progress up to now. Once you agree to help Zevlor out, you’ll get the “Defeat the Goblins” quest.

How to get to the Goblin Camp in Baldur’s Gate 3

You’ll now have to journey outside of Druid’s Grove and make your way to the Goblin Camp, which is located in the north section of the map. You may have to pass through a few other locations with other quests that come up, including a town that is overrun by goblins. This has other quests that are unrelated to saving the refugees in Druid’s Grove, but you can complete them along the way in whatever manner you like. Finding a peaceful or deceptive solution with the goblins you encounter may make the journey a little easier for you.

When you finally reach the Goblin Camp, you’ll have a few options. You can try to enter the area full force and start fighting the goblins, or you can go through a series of checks to avoid combat. Unless you’re willing to go through a very tough series of fights, then you’re better off being deceptive and going through the dialogue with the goblins. If you’re lucky with your rolls, you can avoid a lot of combat and enter the Goblin Camp without an issue.

Where to find and rescue Halsin in Baldur’s Gate 3

In the camp, go toward the back entrance stone door, past all the goblins celebrating and lurking around. If you managed to get through the entrance to the camp without entering combat, this will be easy to do. If you decided to fight, you’ll have to kill every goblin in the area before going through the door.

Inside the ruins of the Goblin Camp. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once inside, you’ll have to go through a check with the goblins guarding the area. They’ll ask who of their leaders you’ve come to see, to which you should answer Priestess Gut. While whoever you pick doesn’t matter, you’ll still have to roll during this dialogue to get through without an issue. Once that is done, make your way further inside, and you’ll find Princess Gut just ahead with more goblins. You do not need to speak with any of the goblin leaders at this point if you don’t want to. Make your way to the eastern side, go up some stairs, and enter the southern room, where you will see a man tied up.

There will be goblins here torturing the man that will question you. Go through the dialogue to fool them or convince them to let you handle the torture, whatever it takes to get them to leave you alone and leave the area. You’ll have more dialogue rolls that you must be successful with. Otherwise, things will go south and you’ll be forced into combat. When that’s done, speak with the man, who is named Liam, to learn about what happened to Halsin. You can also ask about other side quests you may have picked up along the way, including details about the Nightsong.

Once you’re done talking, help pick the lock to free him and head north over a wooden path. You’ll eventually come across a ladder that you can go down and a door you can enter to the north. Go inside and you will find a cage on the eastern side of the room below you, where Halsin is located in bear form.

Fighting with the goblins in the Goblin Camp

It’s at this point in the quest where you’ll have to make a choice before proceeding. If you go to free Halsin now, the entire camp will become hostile, and you’ll have to fight goblins from this point on. Before doing so, you may want to explore the rest of the camp and pick up any loot you find, or finish up any other side quests you want to complete. Just make sure that whatever side quests you do aren’t related to the Druid’s Grove refugees or anything that will hurt Halsin in the process.

The area where you can find Halsin captured. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you think you’re ready, go to where Halsin is in the cage and go through the dialogue with the goblin children. Pick choices that will allow you to help Halsin at the moment, such as not encouraging the kids to hurt him or attacking Halsin yourself, and eventually, Halsin will break out of the cage. This will force you into combat, and you’ll team up with him to fight the goblins. You’ll have to defeat every goblin in the room before you get to talk to Halsin.

When you finally get to chat, Halsin will ask you to help him defeat the other goblin leaders in the camp to make sure the refugees in the grove are safe. You can ask him to join you in your assault on the goblin camp, which will be a great asset. At this point, before leaving the room to begin fighting, you can take a moment to recover at camp. But make sure to ask Halsin to wait for you during the dialogue where he objects, that way he doesn’t leave the area and ruin the rest of the quest.

When you’re ready, take Halsin and your party into the goblin camp and begin fighting the goblins. You’ll have to go to each area of the camp to find and defeat the three leaders to complete the “Defeat the Goblins” quest. To fully save the refugees in the grove, you’ll have to finish this. There are various strategies for taking on each of the goblin leaders, so you can approach the battles however you like. But defeating each of them is your top priority.

Return to Druid’s Grove

After a long battle with the goblins and defeating their leaders, you’ll have to return to Druid’s Grove and meet with Halsin. Killing the last goblin leader will have a short bit of dialogue before you can exit the area. But be warned, you’re better off fast traveling out of the area to camp or to the portal near Druid’s Grove rather than going outside to the entrance of the goblin camp. Doing so will force you into combat with the leftover goblins at the entrance right after you went through a tough series of battles.

Outside the Goblin Camp portal in combat. Screenshot by Dot Esports

When you head back to the grove, you’ll meet up with Zevlor briefly, where he’ll thank you for your efforts in saving everyone. You’ll also notice that the majority of the tieflings in the grove are not around as the area is being cleared out because of your actions.

Halsin’s character sheet after completing the quest. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Make your way back to the area in the grove where the druids were doing their ritual (on the east side) and you’ll find Halsin scolding Kagha. After some dialogue exchanges, you’ll be able to speak with him again, and he’ll give you more insight into the parasite. At the same time, he’ll also inform you that he’ll go to your camp the next time you visit there to rest.

If you managed to complete all of these steps without losing anyone, you’ll find a big party between the druids and tieflings happening at camp. At the same time, you can add Halsin to your party as an ally for your main quest after speaking to him there.

