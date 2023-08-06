Baldur’s Gate 3: How to investigate Kagha in BG3

Baldur’s Gate 3 doesn’t give us the nicest introduction to Kagha when we arrive at the Emerald Grove. She gives us plenty of reason to think she might be up to something that is pretty evil, so investigating her and the rest of the Druids isn’t a bad idea.

How to investigate Kagha in Baldur’s Gate 3

Screenshot by Dot Esports

When we first meet Kagha, it is because she threatens to throw a child called Arabella in jail. Hardly the most polite and caring introduction to a character. She also plans to throw everyone out of the Grove, except for her Druids and threatens to use a spell that will kill them all.

Search the Emerald Grove – find Kagha’s chest

The first step is to search the Emerald Grove that Kagha rules with a fierce grip. She has a secret hidden chest that you need to open to get at a secret inside. Make your way to the Servant’s Quarters right behind Kagha. You will need some lockpicks, Thieve’s Tools, or you can even pickpocket Kagha for her key if you wish. This last option is risky. If you made Astarian a Thief and have him in your party, then this is the perfect time for him to shine.

Screenshot by Dot Esports

Go around the back of the large bookcase in the center of the room, and you will see a smaller one. Through a gap above it, you will be able to see Kagha’s chest hidden in an alcove. Walk around to the right, then climb in behind it. Interact with it and use your preferred method to open it.

Inside is a note that reads “Kagha. Swamp-docks. Tree. Meet me. Alone.” and it is signed by someone called Olodan.

Where to find the Swamp-Docks and the Tree

You will need to travel to the Blighted Village Waypoint. If you have yet to unlock it, this is part of a couple of quests you will end up following. It can be found to the west of the Emerald Grove Environs. You actually need to go there as part of Auntie Ethel’s quest, or you can head straight there if you feel up to the fight that is waiting for you.

Make your way to the coordinates X:82 and Y:251. Here you will find a dock with some rocks on the left. Jump on the rocks, then keep jumping your way toward the massive tree ahead. Be warned. There are some tough Woad enemies waiting for you. For this fight, it is a good idea to stay at range and use fire attacks. The Woads are very tough enemies, so kite them as much as possible.

You will also have some flying enemies to contend with, and they also bring their own form of trouble, as they can replicate. It’s a good idea to focus them out first, then light up the Woads with everything you have.

Screenshot by Dot Esports

When the fight is over, move around to the edge of the giant trunk with the waypoint beside it, and you will be able to see a small crevice on the trunk. Interact with it to find yet another letter.

Return to the Grove and confront Kagha

You now have all the evidence you need that Kagha has been led astray, as the letter exposes that she is working with Shadow Druids. Teleport back to the Grove and confront her. You will have a number of options here. You can try and win her over, making her turn against her former allies, or you simply attack her.

It’s a better idea to try and win her over rather than fight her, as the number will be skewed against you otherwise. If you manage to keep Kagha alive, you can speak to her after the fight. She will be grateful that you helped her out of a tough spot and didn’t kill her. She will give you a magic weapon called the Pale Oak. The Pale Oak makes the wielder immune to Druidic vines, and you also get a free casting of Faithwarden’s Vines.

