Finding hidden items in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree is a thrilling puzzle because the game doesn’t bother to tell you where to use them—of course.

You won’t get handy instructions in the item description or a map marker to point you in the right direction in Elden Ring. The Prayer Room Key is a special item that unlocks a secret questline in the game, but finding this item and knowing where to use it is so tricky you might as well just return to The Lands Between. In this guide, I’ll show you how to get and use the Prayer Room Key in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree to claim your rewards.

How to get the Prayer Room Key in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree

Prayer Room key location. Screenshot by Dot Esports Defeat the Knight. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To get the Prayer Room Key, you need to defeat Fire Knight Queelign in the battle for the second time in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree. Before embarking on this search, make sure you’ve already fought Fire Knight Queelign once in Belurat, Tower Settlement.

Travel to the Church of the Crusade. From the Highroad Cross Site of Grace, head northwest towards the soldier encampment before the Shadow Keep. Here, locate the Church of the Crusade. Enter the Church of the Crusade to cause the Fire Knight Queelign’s to appear. After you defeat Fire Knight Queelign in battle, he drops the Prayer Room Key.

Where to use the Prayer Room Key in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree

Another church? Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Prayer Room is in the Shadow Keep Church District in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree. To get there, you can either go through the main door if you’ve cleared the water in the Chapel District or through the roof if it’s still flooded.

Reaching the church

The long way. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Getting inside the church when it’s flooded can be tricky. Follow these steps to find and unlock the Prayer Room if you haven’t cleared the Chapel District of water. Skip to Inside the church if it’s already cleared.

Reach the East Side of Shadow Keep. Approach this area from the east side, near the Cathedral of Manus Metyr. Avoid the front entrance at all costs. Then, enter the Church District. Start from the Church District Entrance Site of Grace and jump down to the rooftop directly in front of you. As you navigate the rooftops, deal with or avoid crabs on the rooftops. You can use long-range weapons to take them out or run past quickly to avoid explosions. When you reach a sloped wall, climb it and jump to the small platform by the outer wall. Here, you find another Fire Knight. The Fire Knight can fling powerful fire spells. Dodge-roll into his sword swings until he’s down. Be careful not to fall and drown in the waters of the flooded church. Make a jump to the large black arch to your left. Climb up and drop down through the large hole at the top onto the grey, arching planks below. Carefully line up and jump onto the upper floor to the south side. Then, drop down through the giant hole in the floor. Now you’re inside the church.

Inside the Chruch

Open the door. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Turn around from the long corridor and follow the path to a small door in the corner of the room. With the key, open the door to enter the Prayer Room in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree.

Inside the Prayer Room, you find Fire Knight Queelign muttering in distress. To progress in this quest, return with one of two specific items: the Iris of Occultation or the Iris of Grace.

Iris of Occultation: Drops from Lesser Ulcerated Spirits in the Shadow Keep and Lesser Omenkillers in the Fort of Reprimand. If you give him this item, you get Queelign’s Greatsword. This sword deals 117 Physical damage, 35 Fire damage, and 100 Crit damage. It comes with the Impaling Thrust weapon skill.

Drops from Lesser Ulcerated Spirits in the Shadow Keep and Lesser Omenkillers in the Fort of Reprimand. If you give him this item, you get Queelign’s Greatsword. This sword deals 117 Physical damage, 35 Fire damage, and 100 Crit damage. It comes with the Impaling Thrust weapon skill. Iris of Grace: Found in the Shadow Keep. From the Storehouse first floor Site of Grace, take the left lift to the lower floor and look for this item to your left inside the Jar-filled room. You get the Fire Knight Queelign Spirit Ash if you give him this item. This spirit deals melee damage and casts fire spells. Summoning him costs 132 FP.

