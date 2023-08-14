Baldur’s Gate 3: How to find Zevlor in BG3

Zevlor is one of the first characters you can meet in Baldur’s Gate 3, aside from your eventual companions and the various mind flayers aboard the nautiloid ship. He’s a tiefling who has taken refuge at the Druid’s Emerald Grove and is facing some extreme peril when you first encounter him.

Depending on your actions at Emerald Grove, you will be able to find Zevlor again down the line in BG3. This requires you to spare the grove from the goblin camp, allowing Zevlor and the rest of the tieflings to leave and find a new home. But that doesn’t last long as Zevlor and his comrades are once again captured, this time in the Shadow Cursed Lands.

Making it to the Last Light Inn reveals that Zevlor specifically was taken, and it’s now your job to find him. Be warned, though, as there are spoilers for Moonrise Towers and the end of Act Two below.

Zevlor location in Baldur’s Gate 3

Once you learn of Zevlor’s disappearance at the Last Light Inn in Act Two of BG3, your first instinct might be to go frantically searching for him out in the Shadow Cursed Lands. Unfortunately, Zevlor has met a far worse fate than Rolan or the other characters who got lost in the shadowlands.

You won’t be able to find and rescue Zevlor until you reach Moonrise Towers, which is the final destination for your party in Act Two. Once you have made your way to Moonrise Towers, you will have to go through its entire sequence. This involves confronting Ketheric Thorm and jumping down the mind flayer’s pit atop the tower.

Once you’re inside the mind flayer colony, you need to make your way to the Tadpoling Center room. You will automatically make your way into this room after battling with Ketheric Thorm for the first time. After he escapes, you have to go through the Tadpoling Center to reach his second destination.

The Neural Apparatus you need to interact with to free Zevlor. | Screenshot by Dot Esports

In the Tadpoling Center, you will see an illithid console called the Neural Apparatus right before going through a door. Interact with the console and you will be told that there are people in nearby pods who have not turned illithid yet. Zevlor is one of these people, and you will be able to free him and all of the others in the pods. Of course, this also frees those who have turned illithid, and this will start combat with them.

After the mind flayers are dead, Zevlor will speak with you and thank you for freeing him. He will offer his hand in the fight to come against Ketheric Thorm. Whether you let him come with you or not, you will have completed the Free Zevlor quest in Baldur’s Gate 3.

Zevlor trapped in the mind flayer pod. | Screenshot by Dot Esports

What if you don’t free Zevlor in Moonrise Towers?

For anyone who did not free Zevlor in the mind flayer colony underneath Moonrise Towers, Zevlor will, unfortunately, meet a grislier fate than becoming a mind flayer.

When you reach Act Three, you’ll meet Orin the Red, a mass murderer hell-bent on tearing the city of Baldur’s Gate apart. At one of your camp visits, you’ll discover that Orin has murdered Zevlor and displayed him in your camp with his mutilated body and a painting on an easel. This is meant to be a message to you and your companions about what she’s capable of.

As far as I can tell, there is no other outcome for Zevlor if you miss him in Moonrise Towers. So if you’re not too far gone in Act Three and want to save the former tiefling leader, you might want to reload a save. Of course, this would involve defeating Ketheric Thorm all over again.

