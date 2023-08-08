Baldur’s Gate 3: How to add Halsin to your party in BG3

Members of your party in Baldur’s Gate 3 play vital roles when it’s their time to shine. With each of them offering unique abilities, recruiting the best ones for your journey is essential, and Druid Halsin first appears as an option at the start of Act Two.

When players arrive at Emerald Grove, they’ll be informed that the First Druid, Halsin, has been missing. Returning the community’s chief becomes your goal, and it’ll mark the beginning of a new adventure.

How to recruit Halsin to your party in BG3

Before adding Halsin to your party, you’ll need to rescue him from Goblins’ captivity. Here’s how to find Halsin in the Goblin Camp.

Travel to the Blighted Village.

Move toward the south in the village until you get to the stairs.

Battle with Goblins until their leader yields.

Continue traveling deeper into the Blighted Village and fighting with Goblins.

After beating the Goblins situated at rooftops, head toward the west and cross the bridge to the Goblin Camp.

Once you’re at the Goblin Camp, you can either talk your way through or continue battling them.

Move toward the north and speak to the Bard in the courtyard, if the talks go smoothly with the Goblins present there, you’ll be able to enter the Shattered Sanctum without any fuss. If things go south, head west after seeing Crusher the Goblin. Climb the Knotted Roots and go up the stairs. Take out the sleeping Goblins and take down the cracked wall to enter the Shattered Sanctum.

Head northeast inside the Shattered Sanctum until you see a door to find Halsin.

Halsin will be in his bear form, and you’ll need to start a cutscene with the rock-throwing Goblins so Halsin can escape.

Upon being an accessory to Halsin’s escape and defeating the nearby goblins, the Druid will return to his normal form. Halsin will then ask you to help him get his revenge. We recommend not asking Halsin to join you while clearing the Goblin camp since you won’t be able to sneak your way around with him next to you.

After defeating the three leaders of the Goblin camp, you’ll return to Emerald Grove with Halsin, where he will organize a party. During this gathering, Halsin announces that he’s appointed a successor as the First Druid, and he’d like to travel with you. To add Halsin to your party in BG3, you’ll need to accept his proposal.

While Halsin will be a vital addition to your party, his arrival will prevent you from romancing Minthara.

