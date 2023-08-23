Baldur’s Gate 3 is a massive game brimming with content across every section. Act Two takes you to the Shadow Cursed Lands, and though your goal always remains to infiltrate the Moonrise Towers, there is plenty to do around the region aside from this objective.

If you are not sure where to look, it is very easy to miss out on hidden characters, items, or even entire quest lines. Given the sheer size and scope of Act Two and the Shadow Cursed Lands, it might help you to go in with a checklist. This is everything important you should check out while in Act Two of Baldur’s Gate 3.

Baldur’s Gate 3 Act Two checklist

The Moonrise Towers loom over this entire Act | Screenshot by Dot Esports

Last Light Inn

Meet Dammon in the forge Give Dammon Infernal Iron to help Karlach’s Infernal Engine If you found the Devilfoil mask in the Grymforge, hand them to Dammon to get bombs

Find the Strange Ox that you could first meet in the Emerald Grove

Get Mattis to give you a key (Helpful for the Mason’s Guild)

Speak to Alfira

Speak to Rolan

Speak with Raphael while he is playing chess with Mol inside the Inn Speak with Mol afterward

Speak with Art Cullagh on the bottom floor Try to speak with him before the ambush on the Inn, or else you will risk him dying during the encounter

Join the Harpers in their ambush to take a lantern from a Cultist group Get the dropped Moon Lantern and free the Pixie to get a permanent buff against the Shadow Curse



Reithwin

Unlock Shar’s Sanctuary in the center of town, inside the pillar

Find Arabella at the graveyard Send her to your camp



House of Healing

Find Arabella’s parents on a bed, dead Use Speak with Dead to learn the nature of their death and return to camp to speak with Arabella

Talk with Dr. Throm

Go to the Morgue

Moonrise Tower

Talk with the Gnolls

Talk with the Ogre on the first floor

Go to the basement Save Rolan, Alfira, and Bex to complete the quest Learn more about Zevlor’s whereabouts

Enter Balthazar’s room with the key Take the Moon Light lantern You can free this Pixie for another reward Solve the book puzzle



Gauntlet of Shar

Locate Balthazar in the western part of the Gauntlet, you can interact with Balthazar after a short combat sequence Learn about the source of Ketheric’s invincibility You can try to kill Balthazar here, though I wouldn’t recommend it If you agree to Balthazar’s request and pass a Persuasion check, you will get a special bell that will summon Flesh

Complete the three Gauntlet of Shar Trials

Solve the Library puzzle to get to rare items

Enter Shadowfell Only do this after you have completed everything you want to do in both Act One and Act Two, this is a point of no return and you will not be able to return to the previous regions.



Mind Flayer Colony

Rescue Zevlor from the Mind Flayer pods

Find Mizora trapped in a pod only a few steps after freeing Zevlor Be sure to extract her from the pods If you select ‘destroy’ then Wyll will be dragged to hell and permanently gone

After you kill Ketheric, loot the table at the northern end of the chamber

