Baldur’s Gate 3 is a massive game brimming with content across every section. Act Two takes you to the Shadow Cursed Lands, and though your goal always remains to infiltrate the Moonrise Towers, there is plenty to do around the region aside from this objective.
If you are not sure where to look, it is very easy to miss out on hidden characters, items, or even entire quest lines. Given the sheer size and scope of Act Two and the Shadow Cursed Lands, it might help you to go in with a checklist. This is everything important you should check out while in Act Two of Baldur’s Gate 3.
Baldur’s Gate 3 Act Two checklist
Last Light Inn
- Meet Dammon in the forge
- Give Dammon Infernal Iron to help Karlach’s Infernal Engine
- If you found the Devilfoil mask in the Grymforge, hand them to Dammon to get bombs
- Find the Strange Ox that you could first meet in the Emerald Grove
- Get Mattis to give you a key (Helpful for the Mason’s Guild)
- Speak to Alfira
- Speak to Rolan
- Speak with Raphael while he is playing chess with Mol inside the Inn
- Speak with Mol afterward
- Speak with Art Cullagh on the bottom floor
- Try to speak with him before the ambush on the Inn, or else you will risk him dying during the encounter
- Join the Harpers in their ambush to take a lantern from a Cultist group
- Get the dropped Moon Lantern and free the Pixie to get a permanent buff against the Shadow Curse
Reithwin
- Unlock Shar’s Sanctuary in the center of town, inside the pillar
- Find Arabella at the graveyard
- Send her to your camp
House of Healing
- Find Arabella’s parents on a bed, dead
- Use Speak with Dead to learn the nature of their death and return to camp to speak with Arabella
- Talk with Dr. Throm
- Go to the Morgue
Moonrise Tower
- Talk with the Gnolls
- Talk with the Ogre on the first floor
- Go to the basement
- Save Rolan, Alfira, and Bex to complete the quest
- Learn more about Zevlor’s whereabouts
- Enter Balthazar’s room with the key
- Take the Moon Light lantern
- You can free this Pixie for another reward
- Solve the book puzzle
- Take the Moon Light lantern
Gauntlet of Shar
- Locate Balthazar in the western part of the Gauntlet, you can interact with Balthazar after a short combat sequence
- Learn about the source of Ketheric’s invincibility
- You can try to kill Balthazar here, though I wouldn’t recommend it
- If you agree to Balthazar’s request and pass a Persuasion check, you will get a special bell that will summon Flesh
- Complete the three Gauntlet of Shar Trials
- Solve the Library puzzle to get to rare items
- Enter Shadowfell
- Only do this after you have completed everything you want to do in both Act One and Act Two, this is a point of no return and you will not be able to return to the previous regions.
Mind Flayer Colony
- Rescue Zevlor from the Mind Flayer pods
- Find Mizora trapped in a pod only a few steps after freeing Zevlor
- Be sure to extract her from the pods
- If you select ‘destroy’ then Wyll will be dragged to hell and permanently gone
- After you kill Ketheric, loot the table at the northern end of the chamber