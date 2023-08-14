Baldur’s Gate 3: How to get Dark Amethyst in BG3

Dark Amethyst is a mysterious stone that can be found in an underground location in Baldur’s Gate 3. This dark stone is used to unlock a cursed book called the Necromancy of Thay.

The Dark Amethyst is also required to complete the Search the Cellar mission. If you’re looking to complete this mission or open the Necromancy of Thay, your adventures will take on a path toward the Dark Amethyst.

Where to find the Dark Amethyst in BG3

The Dark Amethyst is located in the Whispering Depths, inside the Phase Spider Matriarch’s nest.

To get to this location, we used the Blighted Village’s well, which is close to its respective waypoint.

Do the perception check at the well and use the rope to descend into the cave.

Either sneak around to get to the back of the cave or defeat all enemies in the area.

Once you reach the Phase Spider Matriarch’s nest, you’ll find the Dark Amethyst sitting on the floor.

Dark Amethyst being used to unlock Necromancy of Thay. Screenshot by Dot Esports Dark Amethyst located inside Phase Spider Matriarch’s nest. Screenshot by Dot Esports

While it’s possible to sneak your way toward the Dark Amethyst without alerting the spiders, defeating the Matriarch Spider will reward players with Poisoner’s Robe.

How to use Dark Amethyst in BG3

Dark Amethyst can be used to open the Necromancy of Thay book or to complete the Search the Cellar mission in BG3.

If you choose to insert the stone into the Necromancy of Thay, you’ll able to read the book, which is tied to Wisdom roll checks. Each check will get more difficult and players who successfully complete reading the book will receive a Blessing that allows them to cast the Speak With Dead spell without occupying a spell slot.

Throughout your adventures in BG3, you’ll be tasked with finding various unique items and important NPCs like finding Arabella’s parents and the Nightsong. Rewards accumulated from these expeditions will be key to completing the best build for your class, allowing you to have an easier time toward the late game.

Related: Baldur’s Gate 3: How to get the Necromancy of Thay in BG3

About the author