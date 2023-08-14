Baldur’s Gate 3: How to use the Iron Flask in BG3

There are tons of powerful items hidden throughout the world in Baldur’s Gate 3. The Iron Flask is one such mysterious contain that is located in Act One of the game, though you can easily miss it.

Upon finding the magical artifact, you will immediately be posed with the question of whether to open it or leave the Iron Flask alone. Given the item’s menacing appearance, you might be conflicted on what to do with the Iron Flask. If you’re stuck between deciding to use or abandon the item, here’s what you need to know.

Where to find the Iron Flask in Baldur’s Gate 3

The Iron Flask can be found in Act One of Baldur’s Gate 3 as part of an early side quest called Missing Shipment. The Iron Flask will be located in a Gnoll infested cave near the Risen Road. After clearing out the cave of Gnolls, you can loot the Caravan Strongbox, though it will require a Sleight of Hand skill check.

The Iron Flask is tucked inside of a hidden Gnoll cave, to the north of the Risen Road | Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you succeed, you will be able to loot the mysterious item and add it to your inventory. From this point, you can always elect to pawn off the Iron Flask, which goes for 414 gold, or you can always select to examine it which will present you with a unique cutscene.

Should you open the Iron Flask in Baldur’s Gate 3

After you decide to examine the Iron Flask in Baldur’s Gate 3, you will be given three options. First you can make an Arcana check to gain further insight into the nature of the mysterious item. You simply open the Iron Flask or elect to place it back in your bag.

You can open the Iron Flask, but you might not like what you find | Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you open the Iron Flask, a Beholder-like creature, called a Spectator will suddenly spawn in front of you. This monster is immediately hostile and will attack anything in front of it. Thankfully, this Spectator is not too difficult to deal with as it only contains 95 hit points.

If you decide to put the flask away, there is no consequence and you can simply carry it with you further on your journey. My personal favorite use for the flask is to use it as a projectile. If you find yourself in a tough encounter, you can elect to throw the Iron Flask and the Spectator will appear where ever the item lands. Note, the Spectator will both attack you and your enemies, though if you keep your distance it is more likely to take out your opponents for you.

