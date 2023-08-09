Baldur’s Gate 3: Should you give Lady Esther the Githyanki Egg in BG3

Alright, so you’ve managed to retrieve the Githyanki Egg in Creche Yllek in Baldur’s Gate 3 at Lady Esther’s request by fighting or weaseling past the Creche Guards, making your way through the Creche Hatchery, and convincing Varsh Ko’kuu to hand it over, or killing him. Now you’re faced with a choice—should you give Lady Esther the Githyanki Egg, or keep it for yourself?

As with a lot of decisions in Baldur’s Gate 3 like using Illithid Powers, it’s a sliding doors moment with two different outcomes, each with its own consequences. It’s important to know what those consequences are.

What happens if you give Lady Esther the Githyanki Egg in Baldur’s Gate 3?

If you give Lady Esther the Githyanki Egg, she’ll reward you with 258 Gold.

The caveat is she’ll close her shop for good immediately after, so it’s a good idea to buy everything you need beforehand. If you’re feeling malevolent, you can kill her and loot her best and most rarest wares, too.

You’ll need to convince Varsh Ko’kuu to hand over the Githyanki Egg. Screenshot by Dot Esports

What happens if you don’t give Lady Esther the Githyanki Egg in Baldur’s Gate 3?

If you don’t give Lady Esther the Githyanki Egg, she’ll attack you without hesitation. It’s a tough fight since she can turn invisible, so it’s a good idea to have a party member with Volo’s Ersatz Eye inserted, allowing them to see all invisible units within nine meters. It made the fight a lot easier.

If you want to increase your odds even more, you can tell her you’re still in the process of retrieving the Githyanki Egg, then ambush her.

You can also give her an Owlbear Egg instead if you want to keep the Githyanki Egg, but that’s not the best idea considering you can sell it to other vendors for a whopping 750 Gold.

Should you give Lady Esther the Githyanki Egg in Baldur’s Gate 3?

The decision comes down to how you want things to pan out, but giving Lady Esther the Githyanki Egg is the better choice from an objective standpoint. You can accept the reward and fight her after anyway if you really want to. It’s the best of both worlds.

