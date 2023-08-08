Baldur’s Gate 3: Should you help Pandirna in Druid’s Grove BG3?

You can also leave her alone or take the evil approach.

In the Druid Grove in Baldur’s Gate 3, Pandirna is the Tiefling guarding the storage against the goblin attack. Unfortunately for her, she’s paralyzed after taking a potion that was supposed to make her stronger. Since you find her in such a debilitating state, you have full control over her fate. Obeying her and leaving is, of course, the boring option, and you don’t have to follow it.

There’s more you can do and there could be valuable items ready to be stolen from the storage. Here’s our full guide to Pandirna.

How to heal Pandirna and cure her paralysis in Baldur’s Gate 3

You can heal Pandirna by casting Lesser Restoration on her or through special Cleric dialogue. Both options will increase her health and remove the Paralysis effect she has. Speak to her again and she will let you stay in the storage, as long as you don’t steal anything in there.

If you try to open any crates or vases, Pandirna will call the guards and you will be forced to fight some of the Tieflings. If you fight them, you will probably have to fight all the Tieflings until you eventually can’t help them anymore and fail the Save the Refugees quest. That means you should only go this far if you really don’t care about missing the Tiefling’s entire questline, which is a key moment of Act One.

How to change spells and equip Lesser Restoration

Here’s the step-by-step guide on how to change spells and equip Lesser Restoration.

While out of combat, switch to a character who’s at least level three in any of the following classes: Bard, Cleric, Druid, Paladin, or Ranger. Alternatively, you can pick one with five levels on Paladin. Shadowheart on level three Cleric has this spell.

Open their character sheet.

Select the Spellsbook menu.

Under the “Level 2” tab, you will find a blue icon that looks like a flask with some liquid inside. That’s Lesser Restoration. Click it to equip the spell. If you can’t equip Lesser Restoration, you have maxed out the number of spells you can equip. Click any equipped spell to unequip it and free a slot, then click Lesser Restoration again.

Lesser Restoration will now be in your Action Menu ready to be used.

Lesser Restoration is a level two spell, which means using it will spend one level two spell slot on the character using it. If you can’t use Lesser Restoration after equipping it, you’re probably out of level two spell slots and must take a Long Rest to recover them and be able to use the spell.

What happens if you kill Pandirna in Baldur’s Gate 3

If you kill Pandirna, nothing bad happens. Trying to kill her is what triggers events. Any guards nearby, like Zorru and Eramas, will immediately engage you in combat if they can hear you.

To kill Pandirna without being noticed, first speak with Zorru outside the cabin to scare him away. Enter the cabin, talk with Pandirna normally, and close the doors. Once you do so, she will call the guards and none will come. That’s when you know it’s safe to kill her.

After you kill her, you can loot her corpse for items, including the key to the storage you just broke into, which is now useless. She has nothing of value with her, only her diary, which will make you feel like a terrible person for killing her since it reveals she’s just scared of being without her love and wants to protect her people.

The most valuable item inside the storage is Drow Poison. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

The storage has items worth around 100 gold and some poison inside a cabinet to the right of Pandirna. If you think that’s valuable enough, killing her is an option.

If you’re a Paladin with Oath of the Ancients, killing Pandirna will make you an Oathbreaker, which is a subclass like all the others. If you have companions watching you kill her, some of them may also dislike your actions and, in turn, consider your character less worthy of their trust, which will hurt your relationship with them.

No Tiefling ever enters the storage and finds her body, so you should be safe from confrontation and questions from her friends.

Rewards for helping Pandirna

You get no rewards for helping Pandirna. She just happily stands up and lets you stay in the storage, but she won’t let you take anything in there. If you try, she will interrupt you and you will lose five Attitude with her.

Pandirna does not join you in battle at any time and is not a companion.

In short, helping Pandirna in Baldur’s Gate 3 is more of a lore choice than a value choice. If you’re building an evil character, killing her and looting the storage is a fun challenge that will get you some extra gold. If you’re neutral or good, there’s not much benefit in caring about her aside from helping someone.

