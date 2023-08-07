Baldur’s Gate 3 Mushroom Picker: How to save Baelen in BG3

The Myconid Colony is one of the most gorgeous locations in the entirety of Baldur’s Gate 3, but one woman is frantically looking for her husband when you arrive. The woman’s husband, named Baelen, is a mushroom picker and has apparently gotten himself into some trouble. This starts the quest called “Mushroom Picker.”

Baelen has run off and when you arrive at his location, he is in the middle of a mushroom field. These aren’t just any mushrooms, though, as they will explode if you get too close to them. Naturally, Baelen being in the middle of this field isn’t ideal, and you need to figure out a way of freeing him so he can return safely to his wife and keep living his life in Myconid Colony.

Here’s how you can save Baelen from this peril in BG3.

Where to find the Mushroom Picker: Baelen’s location in Baldur’s Gate 3

Baelen is located directly to the northwest of the Myconid Colony waypoint and northeast of the Sussur Tree waypoint. There is only a single path that leads to the mushroom field where he’s holed up, as you can see below.

Baelen is located in the green field at the very north end of this map. | Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you’re in the Myconid Colony, then you can take the road west and climb over some mushrooms to reach a new road. From here, go slightly north until you reach an intersection, where you want to head north. This leads you straight to the mushroom fields.

Saving Baelen from the mushrooms in BG3

Once you’re at the foot of the mushroom field, you have a couple of options. Me? I decided to take my chaotic good character and shoot an arrow at a single mushroom, which caused a chain reaction that exploded every single mushroom in the field. For whatever reason, Baelen actually survived this, and came out of the field running while he was on fire. However, he was able to heal himself and I could speak to him to return him safely to his wife.

The mushroom field can get destroyed by a single arrow. | Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you want a safer option, though, you can use either the Misty Step or Fly spell to teleport over to a safe area at the back of the mushroom field. Here, you will find Baelen’s bag along with Baelen himself. Open up Baelen’s bag to retrieve the scroll of Misty Step and then throw that over to him. He will then use it to make it safely out of the field. You can teleport again to get out of the field and then talk to Baelen to make sure he gets home safe.

Completing the Mushroom Picker quest requires you to speak to his wife, Derryth, back at the Myconid Colony.

